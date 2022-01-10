A Fargo man charged with six counts of gross sexual imposition with a victim under age 15 has had the two most severe charges dismissed.
Raymond Paul Vogle, 69, appeared before Richland County District Court Monday, Jan. 10 for a pretrial conference. Court records state that in December 2021, there was a notice of intent to enter at least one guilty plea.
The six charges included two counts of “Gross sexual imposition-sexual act-victim under 15-defendant at least 22,” a class AA felony in North Dakota. The four remaining charges were for “Gross sexual imposition-sexual contact-victim under 15,” a class A felony. All charges were dated Jan. 1, 2019.
During Monday’s conference, guilty pleas were entered for the lesser charges of sexual contact. The most severe charges, for sexual acts, were dismissed.
Vogle is represented by retained attorney Mark Friese. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
Records indicate the pre-sentence investigation risk assessment will be completed before Vogle’s sentencing. The report may contain information including a previous criminal record and information about a defendant’s characteristics, according to ndcourts.gov. Additional information, including sentence recommendations by parole and probation staff, or any victim impact statement, are not included in the report but may be submitted as additional information.
“Based on an investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Vogle allegedly willfully engaged in a sexual act with another, under age 15, while he was age 22 or older,” Daily News previously reported. “He also allegedly willingly engaged in sexual contact with another, under age 15, while he was age 22 or older. Court records indicate the victim, a female, is the same for all six charges. Approximately 12 incidents related to the charges allegedly happened between Jan. 1, 2019-Dec. 31, 2020 in Walcott, North Dakota.
A jury trial that was scheduled to begin Wednesday, Jan. 26 has been cancelled.
The maximum penalty for a class AA felony is life imprisonment without parole, Daily News previously reported. Under the North Dakota Century Code, the court must determine if the life imprisonment sentence imposed included an opportunity for parole.
The maximum penalty for a class A felony is 20 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both.
“This offense includes a minimum mandatory sentence of five years of incarceration, five years of supervised probation and registration as a sex offender,” a criminal complaint states.
Vogle was not confined in the Richland County Jail as of Monday. The jail reconfirmed that no booking photo was taken of Vogle.
