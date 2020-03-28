Fargo man leads police on 100 mph chase through Richland County

On Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 1:30 a.m., the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a report of a wrong way driver on Interstate 29 in Richland County. The suspect was changing directions on I-29 continuing to travel the wrong direction on the roadway.
The suspect eventually exited at exit 31 at Galchutt traveling east. Another report of a wrong way driver report came in at approximately 2:06 a.m. matching the description of the first report. The Trooper observed the vehicle southbound in the northbound lanes at exit 31 on Interstate 29. The Trooper attempted to stop Daniel Wald 47, Fargo, North Dakota, for speeding and driving the wrong way.
When Wald failed to stop for the trooper a pursuit ensued. Wald fled south on Interstate 29 about 30 miles north of the border at speeds up to 100 mph. The vehicle pulled over at mile marker 3 after running out of fuel. Wald was taken into custody without further incident. The suspect was charged with fleeing.
Assisting agencies were Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Roberts County Sheriff’s Office, South Daktoa.
