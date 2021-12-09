Fargo man strikes train crossing post as locomotive approached

A Fargo, North Dakota, man was uninjured after his vehicle collided with a train crossing post along Highway 18 near mile marker 72 in Casselton, North Dakota, as a BNSF locomotive was approaching the morning of Thursday, Dec. 9.
Trevor Gerald Altman, 44, failed to see the oncoming train, the stop arm and flashing red lights in time to stop, according to a North Dakota Highway Patrol release. He swerved into the crossing post at 65 miles per hour and his vehicle came to rest in a ditch on the side of the road.
The crossing arm truck the train, driven by 36-year-old Tyler Juliane Vanhee, the release stated. There were no injuries reported. Altman's vehicle was towed from the scene due to significant damage. Altman was also cited for failure to stop at a railroad crossing, according to the release.
Highway 18 was closed for about an hour until the train could begin moving under its own power. North Dakota Highway Patrol, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Casselton Fire Department and the North Dakota Department of Transportation responded to the incident.
"The NDHP wishes to remind drivers to stay vigilant around their surroundings and limit distractions while driving. The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP," the release stated.
