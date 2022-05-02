A Fargo man received sentencing Monday, May 2 for four counts of gross sexual imposition-sexual contact-victim under 15, a class A felony.
Raymond Paul Vogle, 68, was sentenced to three years custody with the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, with all but 60 days of his sentence suspended. Vogle was ordered by Judge Bradley Cruff to begin serving his 60 days in the Richland County Jail, Wahpeton, no later than June 1, 2022. Vogle was given credit for one day in jail that he already served.
Vogle, who appeared Monday in Richland County District Court, received a sentence that includes a 10-month period of house arrest following his 60 days in jail. The house arrest is to be completed at Vogle’s own expense. Its only exceptions are in the event of any counseling or medical event. Additionally, Vogle was sentenced to pay $1,025 in court costs and $50 for a pre-sentencing investigation fee.
In addition to his custody and house arrest, Vogle was sentenced to five years supervised probation and will be required to register as a sex offender. Those are the mandatory minimum punishments in a gross sexual imposition case of this nature, the court stated.
Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represented the State of North Dakota. Attorney Mark Friese represented Vogle.
The prosecution had recommended the maximum penalty for a class A felony, 20 years imprisonment with 14 years suspended, citing the nature of the offense and the victim’s age, also stating that a reduced sentence would send a negative message to Vogle, his victim and other potential offenders.
The defense disagreed, citing factors such as this being Vogle’s first offense, his being determined as an individual with a low risk of further offenses and his being determined as an individual who would likely respond positively to probation, treatment and other measures that would likely prevent additional offenses.
Cruff ordered that Vogle’s probation began Monday, with his house arrest to begin following the completion of his 60 days in jail.
In June 2021, Vogle was charged with six counts of gross sexual imposition with a victim under age 15. All charges were dated Jan. 1, 2019. Two of the charges Vogle faced, “gross sexual imposition-sexual act-victim under 15-defendant at least 22,” were class AA felony-level. They were dismissed in January 2022, alongside Vogle entering guilty pleas for the lesser charges of sexual contact. A jury trial that was scheduled to begin Jan. 26, 2022, was subsequently cancelled.
“Based on an investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Vogle allegedly willfully engaged in a sexual act with another, under age 15, while he was age 22 or older,” Daily News previously reported. “He also allegedly willingly engaged in sexual contact with another, under age 15, while he was age 22 or older. Court records indicate the victim, a female, is the same for all six charges. Approximately 12 incidents related to the charges allegedly happened between Jan. 1, 2019-Dec. 31, 2020, in Walcott, North Dakota.
Vogle was not confined in the Richland County Jail as of Monday. No booking photo was taken of him as of January 2022.
