Two men who were facing a combined 16 felony, misdemeanor and infraction-level charges related to controlled substances and drug paraphernalia received their sentences.
Joshua Abraham Younis, 32, and Dustin William Wieser, 34, both Fargo, North Dakota, were sentenced Monday, Nov. 30 by Judge Bradley Cruff, Richland County District Court. Younis faced six total charges related to an April 21, 2020 incident in Hankinson, North Dakota. Wieser faced 10 total charges related to incidents between April 20-21, 2020 in Hankinson.
Both men’s charges included possession of cocaine, hydrocodone (an opioid), psilocybin (a hallucinogen) and marijuana with intent to deliver, Daily News previously reported. The charges were class B felony-level and in October, both men entered guilty pleas to each.
Wieser was sentenced to 60 days in the Richland County Jail for each of the four felony charges and three misdemeanor-level methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession charges, to be served concurrently. He was ordered to pay fines for three infraction-level marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia charges.
Younis was sentenced to 30 days in jail for each of the four felony charges and one misdemeanor-level paraphernalia possession charge, to be served concurrently. He was ordered to pay fines for one marijuana paraphernalia charge. Each man has the option to complete electronic home monitoring at his own expense.
Both Wieser and Younis were also ordered to complete a chemical dependency evaluation and be under supervised probation for two years.
Wieser and Younis were represented by attorney Erica Chisholm. Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer represented the state of North Dakota.
On April 21, law enforcement officers including Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force agents executed a search warrant at Younis and Wieser’s then-residence in Hankinson, Daily News previously reported. Both men were present during the search of the residence, court documents state.
The search turned up:
• in the kitchen — cash deposit slips with names other than Younis and Wieser’s, a pill bottle with a name other than both men’s and two white pills identified as acetaminophen and hydrocodone, a zip top baggie containing psilocybin and $617 in U.S. currency in backpack allegedly belonging to Younis
• in the living room — a zip top baggie containing numerous other zip top baggies and toothpicks with marijuana resin
• in the master bedroom — a small silver container containing a white powdery substance that field tested positive for cocaine, a silver storage container containing marijuana shake, $4,207 in U.S. currency and a zip top baggie containing marijuana residue
• in the laundry room — a black plastic film container containing a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana
“Upstairs in the residence, officers found a red notebook containing pay/owe information and prices for different quantities,” documents continue.
Cocaine and hydrocodone are Schedule II controlled substances. Psilocybin and marijuana are Schedule I controlled substances.
The maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both.
The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both.
The maximum penalty for an infraction is a $1,000 fine.
Younis and Wieser are not currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
