Fargo, North Dakota man arrested for burglary, domestic abuse charges

On April 10, 2022, officers were dispatched in Breckenridge, Minnesota, for a report of a man violating an order for protection. Officer Blake Olson with the Breckenridge Police Department was dispatched under the advisement that a neighbor had seen the defendant entering the victim's residence, a criminal complaint states.
Andreas Hermann Neumann, 56, was arrested on a charge of second-degree burglary and a charge of domestic abuse, related to violating two or more orders for protection in 10 years.
According to the criminal complaint, a neighbor saw Neumann going into the victim’s residence. While Neumann was not there when Olson responded to the scene, the neighbor showed him photos of Neumann’s vehicle, saying he saw him go into the garage.
Olson got in contact with the victim who confirmed the identity of Neumann. He has not been allowed at that place of residence for over two years, since an order for protection was taken out against him, the complaint states.
The victim said there were tools and a Samsung TV stolen from her garage.
Neumann told Olson he went to the residence to retrieve some personal belongings, such as certificates for his children and tax information. He denied an accusation of stealing the tools and the TV and offered to let Olson search his vehicle.
Olson found the documents Neumann had described and some tools in his car, however, none of which matched the description the victim gave, according to the criminal complaint.
Olson is being held in Wilkin County Jail and awaits his initial appearance before the Wilkin County District Court, scheduled for Monday, April 25.
