The Minnesota Farm Bureau (MFB) salutes FFA during National FFA Week, Feb. 22-29. This week is a great reminder of the many reasons why Farm Bureau maintains such strong support for the FFA program.
Farm Bureau invests in FFA throughout the year because Farm Bureau sees future farmers, future agricultural leaders and future Farm Bureau members involved in this organization.
Here are some of the ways Farm Bureau partners with FFA throughout the year:
• MFB Young Farmers & Ranchers and MFB Foundation sponsor the Minnesota FFA Discussion Meet contest.
• MFB Foundation sponsors the extemporaneous speaking state contest and serves as a general sponsor of the Minnesota FFA Convention.
• MFB recognizes an FFA Advisor of the Year and sponsors the Minnesota Association of Agricultural Educators Outstanding Young Member award.
• MFB has a representative on the Minnesota FFA Foundation executive sponsors board and board of trustees.
• MFB provides assistance to regional and state FFA contests.
• Minnesota FFA state and regional officers serve as timekeepers at the MFB Young Farmers & Ranchers state Discussion Meet contest.
• MFB is a sponsor of the Minnesota FFA Foundation Golf Outing.
• MFB is a sponsor of the Minnesota FFA Foundation Saints baseball event.
• MFB assists with leadership development of the Minnesota FFA officers and national convention delegates.
• Many Farm Bureau members serve as volunteers and leaders for their local FFA chapters.
County Farm Bureaus and Farm Bureau leaders also support FFA programs by sponsoring local FFA activities or individuals, jointly hosting events such as safety camps and serve as a driving force to maintain FFA programs in local school districts.
Farm Bureau congratulates FFA in Minnesota and all of the youth and leaders who make FFA such an impressive organization. Farm Bureau is proud to be a strong supporter of FFA.
Minnesota Farm Bureau is comprised of 78 local Farm Bureau associations across Minnesota. Members make their views known to political leaders, state government officials, special interest groups and the general public. Programs for young farmers and ranchers develop leadership skills and improve farm management. Promotion and Education Committee members work with programs such as Ag in the Classroom and safety education for children. Join Farm Bureau today and support efforts to serve as an advocate for rural Minnesota, www.fbmn.org.
