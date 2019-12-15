Farm rental rates remain high despite low crop prices

University of Minnesota Extension Education Nathan Hulinsky hosted a Thursday, Dec. 12 workshop in Breckenridge, Minnesota. It was designed to help farmers, landlords and agriculture professionals determine fair farmland rental rates and discuss the impact of rental rates.
Recent years of low crop prices, high input costs and below-average crop yields create the expectation for land rent to decrease. However, rental rates remain an expensive input cost to farmers. While land rent has decreased slightly, there remains a significant gap in high rental costs and lowering crop costs.
According to Hulinsky, farmers rent comprises approximately 25-30 percent of crop expenses.
“Our goal is to help farmers determine their land rental budget and help landowners calculate what they can receive based on the value of their farmland and costs associated with it,” Hulinsky said. “It’s important for farmers and landlords to consider rental rate trends, the current economic picture for corn and soybean production, commodity prices, farmland values and more as they go through this process.”
“In the past four, five years, land rent is overall the most expensive input for farmers compared to machinery, fertilizer and seed,” Hulinsky said.
For example, soybean farming trends show in recent years a growing gap between machinery cost and land rent. Hulinsky’s data shows an increase in land rent and a decrease in machinery expenses. Hulinsky offers that this decrease in machinery expenses could be due to farmers repairing equipment instead of replacing because the money has not been there.
Spring wheat farming show that land rent is also the most expensive input for farmers. The cost of fertilizer has been decreasing over recent years. This could be due to price change or an indication that farmers are using less fertilizer, Hulinsky explained.
According to the University of Minnesota, farmers and landowners in Minnesota face difficult decisions about farmland rental rates for the 2020 growing season. The university is holding 40 rental workshops around the state, including three in the Mankato area to educate those actors involved.
The workshop provided landlords and farmers historical information on land rents, different types of rental agreements and help farmers determine land rental budgets. Hulinsky covered historic and projected farmland rental rate trends, current farmland values and sales and worksheets to help determine a fair rental agreement.
For more information, email Hulinsky at huli0013@umn.edu.
