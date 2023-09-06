Farmer finds success with cover crops

Farming in the flatlands leaves soil vulnerable to wind. Wind erosion can impact the soil. Trace amounts of soil have been known to be blown away each year. According to Wilkin Soil & Water Conservation District’s Kim Melton, cover crops can armor the soil and prevent erosion.
Since working with a local farmer in Breckenridge, Minnesota, other farmers have driven on highway 210 and called Melton asking, “What is he doing?”
They are referring to farmer Kyle Gowin who has been implementing a cover crop known as winter rye with his sugar beet crop.
“Doesn’t take a lot of time to do it, but takes a lot of time to get set up to do it,” Gowin said. The fall is typically when farmers are less willing to get their equipment out, again, but doing so may come with benefits.
Why use rye with sugar beets? The beets come up in shoots and in the spring might otherwise be taken away by the wind.
“I’m fighting for a stand on sugar beets, I wanted something out there that stands and has a little more size to it than spring seed cover crops,” Gowin said.
Mike Van Eps, Crop Consultant with Centrol Ag Consulting explains Gowin’s process as spreading 15 pounds of seed per acre on or before Sept. 20. The seeds are planted in strips with a planter. The goal is to plant them in the fall so they have time to grow.
In the following spring, beets are planted in rows between strips of rye. The rye will hopefully be big enough to protect the beets from the wind.
How the three connected is another story. Gowin sat on the SWCD board for six years and was curious about what was going on at the district.
The past few years Melton has been talking to farmers and developing incentive programs for them to utilize state and federal funds. After pitching ideas to farmers, they were hesitant to move forward. Most wanted to consult with their agronomist first.
That’s how Melton and Van Eps crossed paths. Van Eps contracts with individual farms and focuses on conservation practices. The two work together to develop strategies for farmers.
According to Van Eps, the practice of using rye was developed in the 1980’s but the technology to kill off the rye before it competed with beets wasn’t quite there.
Van Eps believes that the technology is there now, utilizing Glyphosate. Rye grows fast in the spring and farmers have to watch it closely. Though Melton’s research shows that rye has to reach 8” before it draws significant enough water away from the beets. Farmers also have to watch how fast it grows and spray it before it can compete with the beets, which may not be an issue, depending on how far it is spaced from the beets.
Other added benefits come when the rye is dying and lays down. The rye can act as a mulch for the soil and prevent it from taking direct sunlight.
In the direct sunlight, bare soil can bake and any fungi, bacteria and microorganism otherwise part of a functioning system for farmers can be killed off.
Gowin’s advice to farmers is to do what is best for your farm. He mentions that he didn’t start utilizing cover crops because there was a program out there, but because he wanted to help his farm.
What Melton and the SWCD offer are resources for farmers, in the form of financial incentive programs and information. She adds that an InterSeeder is available for farmers to borrow if they are interested in planting cover crops.
Melton can be reached at her office at the SWCD building at 1150 Highway 75 North Breckenridge, MN 56520. Their number is: 218-643-2933, Ext. 3.