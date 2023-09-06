Farmer finds success with cover crops

Kyle Gowin farm in Breckenridge, Minn. 

Farming in the flatlands leaves soil vulnerable to wind. Wind erosion can impact the soil. Trace amounts of soil have been known to be blown away each year. According to Wilkin Soil & Water Conservation District’s Kim Melton, cover crops can armor the soil and prevent erosion.

Since working with a local farmer in Breckenridge, Minnesota, other farmers have driven on highway 210 and called Melton asking, “What is he doing?”

Farmer finds success with cover crops

Winter rye in early growing stages, planted in rows. 
Farmer finds success with cover crops

Winter rye further along in its growth. Baby sugar beets come up in the soil between the rows of rye. 
Farmer finds success with cover crops

Sugar beets continue to grow as the winter rye dies and lays down. 
Farmer finds success with cover crops

Sugar beets successfully grown as winter rye continues to decay and protect soil from the sun. 
Farmer finds success with cover crops

Planting between rows of winter rye. 


Tags