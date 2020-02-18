What better way to learn about improving soil health for efficient and sustainable agriculture than by speaking with farmers over doughnuts?
Farmers and landowners are invited to the Wilkin County Recycling Center in Breckenridge, Minnesota from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 to learn from other farmers regarding soil health practices.
“There is a lot of interest and curiosity from farmers about conservation cover crops and reduced tillage methods,” Wilkin County Soil and Water Conservation District Manager Don Bajumpaa said. “It’ll be peer-to-peer learning, farmer-to-farmer learning.”
Farmers and landowners will have the opportunity to learn from other Minnesota farmers about how soil health practices have benefitted their soil, farming operations and bottom line.
Local farmers Doug Toussaint, Ken Packer and Ryan Hough will discuss their soil health practices such as cover crops, crop rotation, reduced tillage and other methods.
“We have been working with a few landowners here who have been doing some of these methods for a number of years that are figuring it out and are willing to come to this workshop and help others understand what they have gone through to get to the point where they are and can tell them what worked and what didn’t work,” Bajumpaa said.
Soil health is examined in three aspects: chemistry, biology and physical characteristics. The implementation of soil health practices will improve farmers fields and overall health of their crop, Bajumpaa said.
The fertile soil of the Red River Valley was formed by the deposits from the ancient Lake Agassiz. When the lake receded, the rich-suspended sediments settled on the ground, creating flat and interconnected particles.
These clay-like soils cause water to be washed off into the ditches and runoff, rather than infiltrating down. This rich and flat-packed soil in Red River Valley is majorly used for agriculture.
For this reason, developing and implementing practices for better soil health will lead to better crops and conservation outcomes.
The Wilkin SWCD and Natural Resources Conservation Service will be providing program information that can help the implementation of these practices.
Contact Kim Melton for questions and more information at 218-643-2933 ext. 3. RSVP is appreciated but not required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.