Farmers discuss dirt over doughnuts

Area farmers gathered Wednesday, Feb. 26 in Breckenridge, Minnesota to learn and discuss soil health over coffee and doughnuts.
The Wilkin Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) partnered with the Minnesota Soil Health Coalition to hold an informational panel with farmers who are practicing soil health methods such as crop coverage and tillage reduction.
“We had a great day. We had 40 people show,” District Manager of SWCD Don Bajumpaa said. “It was awesome.”
Doug Toussaint, Carson Klosterman, Ken Packer and Ryan Hough are farmers who practice reduced to no-till and cover crop methods for healthier soil. The panel discussed their practices and answered questions such as “How did you get into cover crops?” “What was your tillage groove?” “How did you get your nutrients down?” What was your rate?” and “What was your yield?”
Practicing good soil health methods keeps the soil rich in nutrients to produce a better yield and field conditions for farming, SWCD District Technician Kim Melton said.
There are many different tools to determine the health of the soil. Simple tools are earthy smells, healthy organisms such as worms and soil structure — water filtration and how easy it falls apart.
Cover crops and reduced tillage were the highlighted soil health practices discussed.
“Cover crops are a huge benefit to your soil health,” Melton said. “You’re seeding another crop while cash crop is out there. For example, you have your corn standing and you are going to fly in cereal rye in September when the corn is not using water anymore and it is dying out and so you’re seeding in rye and as it is coming out it’s going to be using that water so you are going to be able to get into that field sooner because the rye is pulling water out and your corn isn’t. This provides structure.”
Additionally, the cover crop is increasing the health of the soil by adding organic matter, it helps minimize soil compaction, suppresses weeds and reduces wind and water erosion, Bajumpaa explained.
“You’re soil is alive. It’s not dead. So we need to build that biology,” Melton said. “If you don’t have that organic matter and you don’t have that biology, you’re not going to have a good cash crop. So to build that organic matter you need to have a living root in the soil year-round.”
Tilling is a big part of the farming operation. However, more research is showing that this practice can have more damage than good.
“Many think that it (soil) has to be worked and it has to be black and weed-free, but no, to build soil health it’s the opposite. You don’t want to till the soil because you are wrecking the organic matter, breaking the soil structure and disrupting the organisms in the soil with every pass in the field,” Melton said. “So what we are trying to educate is that you don’t have to pass through the fields twice every fall cause you are wrecking everything. But our soil here is very forgiving and that is why it has sustained cash crops for years.”
SWCD works with area farmers to educate, develop and implement healthy agriculture practices. For more information contact the office at 218-643-2933.
