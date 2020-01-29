ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is encouraging farmers to take part in its annual pesticide and fertilizer use survey.
This year the phone survey is directed at corn and soybean growers. The data helps the MDA track the use of agricultural chemicals on Minnesota farms and provides guidance to education and research programs.
The survey should begin Monday, Feb. 3 and be completed by Friday, Feb. 21. Questions will focus on the 2019 growing season and survey farmers on pesticide and fertilizer applications on corn and soybeans grown in Minnesota. The annual survey is completely voluntary and producers are not asked any personal questions.
The survey is conducted for the MDA by the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agriculture Statistics Service out of their regional offices in Missouri.
Minnesota farmers may be getting calls from multiple agencies and companies conducting a variety of surveys this time of year, but the information gathered from this survey is critical for research purposes.
If you have questions about the MDA’s annual survey, or if you wish to view results of previous surveys, visit the MDA website at www.mda.state.mn.us/pesticidefertilizersurveys.
Producers can also call the Minnesota Department of Agriculture at 651-261-1993 from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., Monday – Saturday.
