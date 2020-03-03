The Foundation for Agriculture and Rural Resources Management and Sustainability (FARRMS), is accepting applications to their Sustainable Agriculture Internship in North Dakota. This is a 20-week internship, starting May 2020, allowing interns to work alongside local growers ranging from urban vegetable production, rotational grazing systems, and specialty crop production including grapes and hemp.
Interns matched with a host farm will spend 25 hours per week learning on the farm with a $200 per week stipend provided.
Host farms sites are located state-wide. Applications are at www.farrms.org/internship and will be accepted until April 4, 2020.
FARRMS offers this opportunity for students looking for hands-on experience growing alongside an established farmer. This program is fitting for those interested in sustainable agriculture and local food systems.
Students will attend four farm tours throughout the season to Dakota College at Bottineau’s campus farm, Bear Creek Winery in Fargo, North Dakota, Menoken Farm in Menoken, North Dakota, and Stable Days Youth Ranch in East Grand Forks, Minnesota. In addition, interns will be reading literature addressing the future of food production globally, nationally, and in our state. An intern from 2019 stated,
“Food is what unites us as human beings. This internship is a lens into how it is produced and enables you to learn skills and characteristics about yourself that you never knew existed.”
FARRMS is a 501c3 nonprofit providing education, peer networks, and financial support to sustainable agriculture producers in North Dakota.
The organization offers a whole farm planning course called Farm Beginnings®, internship opportunities on farms and at farmers markets, peer support and mentorship, and grants and loans. FARRMS is headquartered in the Tuttle Rural Innovation Center, in the former Tuttle school building, and provides programming across the entire state.
For more information visit www.farrms.org or facebook/FARRMS.ND
