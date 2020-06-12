Fatality accident near Gwinner, N.D.

One person was killed following a rollover crash Thursday, June 11, east of Gwinner, North Dakota.
The deceased, a 47-year-old woman from Lisbon, North Dakota, has not yet been identified. She was driving a Polaris Ranger and was accompanied by a 46-year-old male from Gwinner, who sustained minor injuries, the North Dakota Highway Patrol reported.
Sargent County Sheriff’s Office, Milnor Ambulance and Milnor Fire Department responded to the accident. The woman was driving a Polaris Ranger southbound on 136th Avenue southeast, a quarter-mile north of Highway 13, 6 miles east of Gwinner, the highway patrol reported.
The Ranger entered a ditch which was full of water, rolled over and came to rest upside down in the water. Both occupants were transported to Lisbon Area Health Services where the female driver was pronounced dead.
The crash is still under investigation and names of occupants will be released Saturday, June 13 pending family notification.
