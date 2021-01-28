Fate of the 2021 Wilkin County Fair

Mayor Russ Wilson, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and several local entities signed letters of support for the 2021 Wilkin County Fair.
The Wilkin County Fair was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The only other year it was canceled was in 1918, during the Spanish Flu pandemic. This year, many are hopeful for its return, as vaccinations sweep the state and local coronavirus case numbers dwindle.
At the Monday, Jan. 25 city council meeting, Wilson said the city’s letter will be passed forward to the Wilkin County Board.
“The City of Breckenridge would like to express our support for the Wilkin County Fair, as it has been a staple in the community for many years. People from several miles away look forward to coming to Breckenridge for the fair each year,” the letter states.
Stephanie Miranowski is president of the Wilkin County Agricultural Society, which partners with multiple community groups to put on the fair each year. Miranowski said she asked the city, the Richland County Commissioners and the Wilkin County Historical Society to draft letters of support for the fair, and she plans to present them to the Wilkin County Board in February.
“It brings people close to town, to Wahp-Breck, and helps our businesses that would probably benefit, who probably have been ravaged by COVID,” Richland County Commissioner Nathan Berseth said of the fair at a Jan. 19 county commission meeting.
Miranowski said part of the impetus for the letters is to show the Wilkin County commissioners the fair is worth the money the county usually allocates to it each year.
“We didn’t receive our allotment last year because there was no fair,” Miranowski said. “Generally they give us an allotment of $10,000 every year, and that helps us to get the fair going and get something done.”
She said she is fairly confident the board will pass the allotment this year, but she still wants them to know the fair has the support of the community. If they receive the allotment, Miranowski said they can begin booking and planning for this year’s classic event.
“We always want to fully support the fair. It’s an asset to the community,” Wilkin County Commissioner Dennis Larson said.
Larson said he thinks the rest of the county board will give their support for the event when Miranowski presents the letters at their first meeting in February.
“Many non-profit organizations showcase their talents and events as annual fundraisers at the fair. Some of them include St. Mary's Church food booth, Wilkin County 4-H food booth, Breckenridge Library bingo, Breckenridge Fire Department demolition derby, etc. It is a time for people to get together and enjoy the hard work from many volunteers,” the city’s letter stated.
The fate of the fair does not just depend on the county, Miranowski said. It also depends on what state-mandated restrictions will be in place by August 2021. Last year, the Agricultural Society canceled the fair partly because Minnesota’s stringent guidelines would be too difficult to follow.
“Given the restrictions concerning COVID-19, the safety and guidelines to follow is an enormous task to undertake,” Wilkin County Fair wrote in a Facebook post May 2020. “With restrictions in place such as social distancing, ability to sterilize equipment, wearing masks and out of state travel, it would be exceedingly difficult to conduct the fair.”
Despite the uncertainty, the Wilkin County Agricultural Society and its partners like Wilkin County 4-H are operating as if the fair will be taking place, said Monique Stelzer, University of Minnesota extension educator, 4-H youth development.
Wilkin County 4-H typically holds their Achievement Days in conjunction with the fair, and Stelzer said a top priority for Minnesota 4-H this year is to hold in-person showcases. Last year, the 4-H Achievement Days were held virtually. While the participating youth were able to adapt well, it’s not the same as hosting in-person events, especially those held in the context of a county fair.
As of January, the Agricultural Society is planning to hold the fair Aug. 19-22, 2021, Miranowski said.
“This is a tradition we’ve had for many, many years and we’d like to continue it,” she said. “We’re really excited about being able to do it this year.”
