Father Dale Lagodinski retires as next step in life of adventure

“Do not be afraid” is the most repeated phrase in all of scripture, Father Dale Lagodinski informed St. John’s Catholic Church’s congregation Sunday, June 25.
Lagodinski, who turns 77 on Aug. 2, retired Sunday after 51 years in the priesthood, 27 of them with St. John’s in Wahpeton. During his final mass, Lagodinski reflected on the confidence felt by the prophet Jeremiah.
Jeremiah was not afraid because of confidence in himself, Lagodinski said, but because of confidence in God. Confidence, the parish was reminded, is a great gift of trust in one stronger than yourself who will see you through anything.
Although Lagodinski did not face persecution up to the threat of death, like Jeremiah did, the priest nevertheless understood suspicion. Nearly 30 years ago, Lagodinski reminded his audience, St. John’s was “extremely divided against itself.” The church building needed to be renovated and rebuilt, which was not a popular idea.
“The rumor was, before I got there, that ‘This little guy is going to destroy your church,’” Lagodinski said.
All of his life, Lagodinski has known people who’ve brought him courage. In 2017, upon his 45th year in the priesthood, Lagodinski reflected on folks including his late mother Myrtle, who raised the family as a widow after Anthony Lagodinski died when Dale was 10. There were also people like the Rev. Joseph Hylden, who helped Dale Lagodinski towards his vocation in the summer of 1960.
“It was Hylden, ‘a wonderful man,’ who listened to 14-year-old Lagodinski telling him he had felt the call from God to become a priest,” Daily News previously reported.
There have been so many people, in places like Father Dale Lagodinski’s past and future home, Edgeley, North Dakota. Or among parishes throughout eastern North Dakota, like St. William’s Catholic Church in Argusville, St. John’s Catholic Church in Grafton and, of course, St. John’s in Wahpeton.
“I always thought I would be a great healer,” Lagodinski said in 2017. “In fact, I ended up being somebody who, I guess, healed parishes by building.”
The healing came after some bracing moments. During his final mass Sunday, Lagodinski remembered standing at the back of St. John’s when the necessary demolition began.
“I thought to myself, ‘He really is going to destroy this church,’” Lagodinski said. “It was a little scary moment. But I had to trust somehow that God would see us through.”
Over the years and largely thanks to the help of longtime friends, Lagodinski has learned that life is an adventure, not a personal project. It is a message he’s shared with parishioners.
“If you make a project out of your spouse, you’re going to have a bloody and unhappy marriage. If you make a project out of your children, they’re going to be resistant to the end,” he said.
Living life with an adventurer’s attitude has not always been easy. It has, however, resulted in what Lagodinski called amazing growth.
“The persistence we must have, as parents, as people, as Christians — our willingness to put ourselves out there, the best we know how, and to give it our all while knowing the rest will be up to the Lord (is key),” Lagodinski said.
Living that way means resisting “writing the script” and expecting life will go as you want it. It also means resisting the expectation that God will work in according with our expectations.
Following the mass, parishioners and guests filled the gymnasium of St. John’s School for a picnic meal in Lagodinski’s honor. It included the announcement that with the blessing of both Bishop John T. Folda, Diocese of Fargo, and Lagodinski, a piece of the St. John’s parish campus will be named in Lagodinski’s honor.
Earlier this summer, Lagodinski shared his new home address, 203 Fifth St. W. in Edgeley, and phone number, 701-899-3278. He has also shared experiences with the people of St. John’s and expects to continue doing so.
“God has taken me through everything life has brought,” Lagodinski said. “He will see me through what is my next adventure. You’re on an adventure, too. You’re going to be getting Father Greg Haman, in whom I have great confidence. He will be an adventure for you. Let’s pray that this adventure, yours and mine, will be amazing.”