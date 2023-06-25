Father Dale Lagodinski retires as next step in life of adventure

Father Dale Lagodinski, center, with members of the Knights of Columbus Wahpeton Council No. 2205. The council added to the excitement of Lagodinski's retirement mass, held Sunday, June 25.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

“Do not be afraid” is the most repeated phrase in all of scripture, Father Dale Lagodinski informed St. John’s Catholic Church’s congregation Sunday, June 25.

Lagodinski, who turns 77 on Aug. 2, retired Sunday after 51 years in the priesthood, 27 of them with St. John’s in Wahpeton. During his final mass, Lagodinski reflected on the confidence felt by the prophet Jeremiah.

Father Dale Lagodinski retires as next step in life of adventure

Father Dale Lagodinski greets Meredith Mitskog, Wahpeton, during his farewell procession. Behind Lagodinski is Deacon Douglas Campbell.
Father Dale Lagodinski retires as next step in life of adventure
Buy Now

All of his life, Lagodinski has known people who’ve brought him courage.
Father Dale Lagodinski retires as next step in life of adventure

'I always thought I would be a great healer,' Lagodinski said in 2017. 'In fact, I ended up being somebody who, I guess, healed parishes by building.'
Father Dale Lagodinski retires as next step in life of adventure

Following the mass, parishioners and guests filled the gymnasium of St. John’s School for a picnic meal in Lagodinski’s honor.


Tags