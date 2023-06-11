Father Dale Lagodinski saying farewell to St. John’s

The Twin Towns Area is invited Sunday, June 25 to St. John's Catholic Church, Wahpeton. An 11 a.m. mass will be followed by a picnic meal for Father Dale Lagodinski, 76, who has served as St. John's priest since 1996.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Sixteen days, 14 hours, three minutes and 44 seconds remained on the countdown to retirement when Daily News visited Father Dale Lagodinski.

Lagodinski, who celebrated the 50th anniversary of his ordination in 2022, officially departs St. John’s Catholic Church on Sunday, June 25. The Twin Towns Area is invited to the Wahpeton parish for an 11 a.m. mass, which Lagodinski said will be simple, at least on his part. Mass will be followed by a picnic-style farewell meal for the nearly 77-year-old Lagodinski, who has served as St. John’s' priest since 1996.

Age was a factor in his decision to retire, Lagodinski said, but it was not the only one. There was also the matter of fortunate timing. Pastors like Father Gregory Haman, who will succeed Lagodinski, are interested in joining new parishes.
Lagodinski, center, is seen during his 2022 Jubilee Mass with, clockwise from left, Father Eric Seitz, Deacon Doug Campbell, Fathers Tim Schroeder, Phil Ackerman, Gerald Braun and Al Bitz, Deacon Ben Seitz and Father Phil Rask.


