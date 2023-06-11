Father Dale Lagodinski saying farewell to St. John’s

Sixteen days, 14 hours, three minutes and 44 seconds remained on the countdown to retirement when Daily News visited Father Dale Lagodinski.
Lagodinski, who celebrated the 50th anniversary of his ordination in 2022, officially departs St. John’s Catholic Church on Sunday, June 25. The Twin Towns Area is invited to the Wahpeton parish for an 11 a.m. mass, which Lagodinski said will be simple, at least on his part. Mass will be followed by a picnic-style farewell meal for the nearly 77-year-old Lagodinski, who has served as St. John’s' priest since 1996.
Age was a factor in his decision to retire, Lagodinski said, but it was not the only one. There was also the matter of fortunate timing. Pastors like Father Gregory Haman, who will succeed Lagodinski, are interested in joining new parishes.
“He was with me for what we call a ‘pastoral year,’ in his major seminary training” Lagodinski said about Haman. “He then came back to me for his first assignment as a parochial vicar. He was with me for two more years. He’s well-formed in what I do.”
Haman, like Lagodinski, is a priest with the Diocese of Fargo. He has served Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Assumption Catholic Church and St. Raphael’s Catholic Church of LaMoure, Dickey and Verona, North Dakota, respectively. Lagodinski’s retirement and Haman joining St. John’s are happening with the approval of Bishop John Folda.
“I was looking for someone who would hopefully come and carry on a lot of what we’ve accomplished and do here. I was afraid of some of these priests who were more determined to take a different path, who ‘couldn’t wait to come here and shake this place up,’” Lagodinski said.
LaMoure, North Dakota, is only 20 miles from Lagodinski’s new home, 203 Fifth St. W., Edgeley, North Dakota.
“Not Enderlin. Not Ellendale. Edgeley,” Lagodinski said. “It’s 110 miles west on Highway 13. My home is open to anyone who would like to stop by or is curious about where I live. You drive down 13, see the armory, and you take a right. It’s a midnight blue house.”
The house has held as many as 20 people enjoying a Sunday dinner.
“We never felt crowded. But it’s not big enough for one little tiny priest. We’ve had to increase it by two-thirds. But it’s a lovely little house,” Lagodinski said.
Another lovely home is the one Lagodinski is moving from. Haman, whose Holy Rosary biography includes his time studying landscape architecture, is more than familiar with the Wahpeton residence. In fact, he designed its current backyard.
“I said, ‘Greg, that is so complicated. No other person is ever going to be able to take care of it,’” Lagodinski recalled. “He loves flowers, which is another quiet little expectation of mine for a new pastor. I’m going to entrust him with my 40 geraniums here. In the fall, if he decides he doesn’t want them, I’m coming for them.”
Lagodinski’s farewell meal, a free and open to the public event, will include hamburgers and other picnic fare. In the event of bad weather, guests will dine in the St. John’s School Gymnasium.
“If people know they are coming, it might be nice to give the parish office a call. It is not necessary at all. If, at the last minute, you say, ‘It looks like the best meal in town,’ you can come,” Lagodinski said.
People who want to let St. John’s know that they are attending the June 25 meal can call 701-642-6982.
St. John’s’ footprint in Wahpeton includes the church, St. John’s School and the parish house.
“Lagodinski put his mother to work,” Daily News reported in July 2017. “Myrtle Lagodinski was in charge of raising funds for the rebuilt St. John’s. It ended up being paid in full before its 2002 completion. She pulled off two similar feats in 2009, when St. John’s Elementary was rebuilt, and 2012, when the parish house was built.
“There are three miracles I attribute to my mother,” Father Dale Lagodinski said previously.
Experiencing a Sunday as a parish priest is something Lagodinski will most miss upon his retirement.
“It isn’t the lecture hall, it’s the family gathering,” he said.
Lagodinski will also deeply miss working with St. John’s Catholic Church and St. John’s School’s staff. They are people he has depended on, folks who have made a professional and personal difference to him.
Some of the most intense experiences of Lagodinski’s priesthood have happened during the hundreds of funerals he has officiated. The mourners and the deceased have included people affected by tragedy and people who Lagodinski has gotten to know over the years.
“All of those bonds are something very dear to me,” he said. “All of the couples that I have worked with on their marriages, I’ve thought about them.”
Lagodinski has also thought about the many people who’ve sat in his office for a talk and a visit. Those conversations have been precious to him.
“I’m very grateful for that,” he said. “I tell people that they are perfectly welcome to call me. You can put my number in the paper. It’s 701-899-3278. It will be the same as before, with my Edgeley address. If anyone wants to talk, I’m here for them.”
The Sunday, June 25 mass and farewell meal for Lagodinski coincides with the one-year anniversary of his June 25, 2022 Jubilee Mass. It was a well-attended event, with numerous priests participating and words from Bishop Folda.
“He looks over at me and he says, ‘Your pastor wants to retire,’ Lagodinski recalled. “I was about 75 then. He said, ‘Looks to me like he’s got a little too much tread left.”
Lagodinski knows that it is time to retire. He could continue as a priest, but he does not think that would be a wise choice.
“I am a very firm believer in the promptings of the Holy Spirit. I felt that the Holy Spirit was directing me to retire,” he said.
Father Dale Lagodinski will leave St. John’s Catholic Church with gratitude. One cannot put into words how he has felt about the parish supporting him, following him and taking him in as a spiritual father.
“I so treasure that,” he said. “It wasn’t that way to begin with. The new priest, me, was an ‘intruder’ who was ‘going to change things.’ People were angry about change, as we all are. But when the church was finished, I would say that (all doubters) came around. They’re as proud of it as I am. That is what I will always treasure, that they were willing to let me be their spiritual father.”
Somebody recently came up to Lagodinski, asking if he would still be free to hear confessions. The answer is yes.
“But you have to drive 110 miles west,” he said.