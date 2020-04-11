Favorite Easter candy by state

The map above is based on Google trends data in the last 30 days, showing the Easter candy each state is most interested in.
As you can see, Easter candy preference is all over the place, although there does seem to be some small regional pockets of like-minded taste, for example, the cluster of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and West Virginia, all preferring Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs.
Eight different candies dominated the map, while some popular treats such as Lindt Chocolate Carrots, did not win any states.
Peeps are always an interesting topic around this time of year as it seems people fall into two categories ... they love them, or they absolutely hate them, much like candy corn during Halloween.
The Daily News newsroom choices are: Reporter Paige Rudick enjoys Peeps the best. Reporter Frank Stanko prefers Cadbury Eggs. Managing Editor Carrie McDermott goes for the Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs. According to the data, North Dakotans prefer chocolate bunnies, Minnesotans like Peeps the best.
The breakdown was as follows:
• Easter M&M’s — 9 states
• Chocolate Foil Eggs — 8 states
• Chocolate Bunnies — 8 states
• Peeps — 7 states (by far the most polarizing of the Easter candies)
• Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs — 7 states
• Cadbury Eggs — 5 states
• Jelly Beans — 4 states
• Robin Eggs — 2 states
The map was put together by cooking and barbecue site seriouslysmoked.com.
