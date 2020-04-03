Favorite Hat Friday wraps up Spirit Week at newspaper

Daily News and News Monitor staff had a Favorite Hat Friday dress up day, to wrap up the company’s Spirit Week to stay ‘Wick Strong.’ The newspapers are owned by Wick Communications. Pictured from left, Arianna Appell, Turner Blaufuss, Paige Rudick, Frank Stanko, Savannah Paulson, Patty Fugleberg, Carrie McDermott and Tara Klostreich. The employees remind the public to continue with social distancing, clean frequently touched surfaces throughout the day, and wash your hands for at least 20 seconds each time. Thank you for supporting our business and local journalism during this difficult time.
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus numbers in N.D. are skewed
-
Correction: Individual with COVID-19 is not a Richland County resident
-
Doosan Bobcat announces temporary suspension of production at manufacturing facilities
-
F-M leaders need to pull the plug on diversion plan
-
Mobile home a loss following fire
-
Wilkin County confirms first case of COVID-19
-
Friday update: Wilkin County now has 2 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-
Students share with seniors
-
Wilkin County discusses a possible shelter-in-place extension
-
Health officials confirm first case of COVID-19 in Otter Tail County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.