Favorite Hat Friday wraps up Spirit Week at newspaper

Paige Rudick • Daily News

Daily News and News Monitor staff had a Favorite Hat Friday dress up day, to wrap up the company’s Spirit Week to stay ‘Wick Strong.’ The newspapers are owned by Wick Communications. Pictured from left, Arianna Appell, Turner Blaufuss, Paige Rudick, Frank Stanko, Savannah Paulson, Patty Fugleberg, Carrie McDermott and Tara Klostreich. The employees remind the public to continue with social distancing, clean frequently touched surfaces throughout the day, and wash your hands for at least 20 seconds each time. Thank you for supporting our business and local journalism during this difficult time.

