“I Love to Read” is a month-long nationwide initiative that encourages the value of reading to students.
Breckenridge Elementary School has been participating in Book Bingo, reading challenges, dress-up days and a Reading4Reseach coin drive competition to engage and encourage students in reading throughout the month of February.
The Daily News went into the school to ask students about reading.
Renee Fedderson’s First Grade
Daily News: What is your favorite book?
Evelyn Field: “Green Eggs and Ham”
Avery Johnson: “Fox in the Socks”
DN: What do you like about Dr. Seuss books?
EF: All of his books are funny. At the end they kind of turn out happy. At the end of my book, he says “I do so like green eggs in ham. Thank you, thank you, Sam I am.” So that’s why this is my favorite book.
AJ: That’s exactly what I was going to say. “Fox in the Socks” is funny and fox wears socks and Dr. Seuss makes the characters not real.
DN: What are your favorite types of books to read?
EF: Colorful and funny types of books.
AJ: I like pop-up books.
DN: Why do you like to read?
EF: We need to learn so we can read to the kindergarteners.
AJ: Because its fun.
DN: Have you been reading a lot this month?
AJ: I really like reading. I probably have read 150 books. My dad has read probably 304 probably. He has been reading his whole life and he is 36 and started reading when he was 10.
EF: I think I have read ten-hundred. I don’t know but my mom has read 145 because she has been reading since she was two.
DN: Why is it important to read?
EF: There’s going to be bigger words in second grade.
AJ: Because when you are a second or third grader you know how to read.
DN: Why will it be important to read when you are older?
EF: When we are a big kid and adults we can read to our children.
AJ: Because if you’re a teacher you know how to read instead of the kids telling you how to read. But I’m not going to be a teacher.
EF: I already know what I am going to be. I am going to be a cop.
Stacy Busta and Sarah Kratcha’s Studio 5 Classroom
DN: What books are you reading currently?
Jayden Riggs: “Lily’s Story.” There’s a whole series about a bunch of dogs. Lily is in a shelter and they are trying to get adopted to a new family and this girl’s mom owns the shelter and the girl, Maggie, wants a dog but she can’t because her mom made a rule that people that work at the shelter can’t own pets from the shelter. So whenever someone comes into to adopt an animal she (Maggie) always hides Lily so they don’t adopt her. I’m on chapter six. I got the series for Christmas.
Emmalee Keller: I like horror or scary books. I am reading “The Girl in the Locked Room.” It’s about this girl, Paige, where there is this abandoned house that her dad is fixing it up because they were going to live there for a year until he finds a new job. She keeps seeing shadows or ghosts of a girl in the top floor window so her and her friend decide to investigate. They found a key to unlock a door but the ghost was hiding in a wardrobe so they told the ghost to meet them by the willow tree when she was ready and then the ghost girl met them and they helped her find her parents.
Troy Berndt: Harry Potter. I’m on the third book. “Prisoner of Askaban.”
DN: What do you like about reading?
JR: I like sports better than reading. It depends on the book.
EK: I like how sometimes there is a big mystery at the end and sometimes you are at the end of your chair waiting for it.
TB: They are interesting.
DN: What do you think is important about reading?
JR: Cause it helps you explore more and learn more.
EK: It trains your brain to do more things and it keeps you active and healthy.
TB: So when you are older you can read better.
DN: What have you enjoyed about “I Love to Read” month in school?
JR: The coin drive. We put coins in to get more money and other classes put dollars in your jar to subtract your money. We are in the lead right now and today is the last day before we count the money. We have been targeting sixth grade because they were getting close to us and now we are targeting fourth grade.
EK: I like how sometimes people on the committees come around the school and they will read to us or they say “Stop what you are doing and read.” I also like the competition of the coin drive.
TB: I like the coin drive and Book Bingo. Someone from the committee will call out a book over the speaker and we mark it down.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.