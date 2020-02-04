February is ‘I Love to Read’ month

The Breckenridge fifth and sixth grade reading committee introduced activities for I Love to Read month throughout February to the elementary school on Friday, Jan. 31.
“We want students reading all year round but it’s kind of a fun time to emphasize it. Also, grab some kids’ attention who aren’t regular readers and create some habits of reading every night. So creating that habit and finding that passion of they like to learn,” Elementary Principal Corinna Erickson said.
The student committee chose “Travel the U.S.A.” as the theme this year. This theme inspired the reading challenge to travel across the world. For every 10 minutes a student reads, they can color in a state on a map sent home. Once a student’s map is colored, they can return the map in for treat. Students can fill out as many maps as they like and will have their names put in for a drawing of prizes.
Committee members will be surprising classrooms throughout the month by announcing “Drop Everything And Read.” At that time classes will drop what they are doing to read for 15 minutes. Committee members will also be traveling into classrooms to read a story related to traveling.
The school has three dress-up days this month in celebration of reading, Disney/Florida themed will be Feb. 7, tourist day on Feb. 21 and Beach/Hawaiian Day on Feb. 28.
This year, the school will be partnering with the University of Minnesota Masonic’s Children’s for Reading4Research. Students and parents will determine how much reading they can do and how much money they can donate for cancer research.
Students can bring in their coins to add to their grade level’s bucket and bring in bills for other classroom buckets which will subtract from the classroom’s total. The grade level with the greatest balance will be rewarded extra recess time.
On Wednesday, Feb. 12, parents and guardians are invited to have breakfast and reading with students from 8:30-10 a.m. in the cafeteria.
