Fehr retires from Public Works, honored by Wahpeton council

Newly-retired Wahpeton Public Works Superintendent Steve Fehr received hearty congratulations by the city council and his colleagues Monday, Oct. 18.
Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski presented Fehr with his plaque and recalled insight from a recent statewide presentation on public works. In North Dakota, public works employees are often thought of as silent heroes, Miranowski informed council members.
“Every day, when we go our and do our work, we don’t seek recognition. We do our jobs silently and typically behind the scenes, even though public works is probably the most seen (department) out there on the streets,” Miranowski said.
Work like plowing snow, sweeping streets and repairing broken water mains are observed and depended up by citizens. Fehr, Miranowski said, is an obvious example of a silent hero.
“You did your job consistently and (you) did it quietly,” Miranowski said. “You never complained. You were always there. On countless nights, I know you were up, looking out the windows, watching the snowfall, trying to figure out when you were going to call the troops out. Those are the traits of a silent hero.”
Fehr served on the Wahpeton Street Department from 2009-2021. He and family members were present to receive the city’s praise and gratitude “in appreciation of the benefits to the public through your dedication and service in your years of service to our community.”
Monday’s city council meeting was the last scheduled before citizens vote on proposed Ordinance No. 1030. The election will be held Tuesday, Oct. 26, with day-of voting taking place from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Wahpeton Community Center, 304 Fifth St. S., Wahpeton.
Here are some quick facts about the election:
• Ordinance No. 1030 would increase Wahpeton’s local sales and use tax from 2 percent to 2.75 percent, with the increase being used to fund the recreation center’s construction, maintenance and operation. The increase would go into effect on April 1, 2022.
• Center supporters say that any any fundraising dollars obtained after Election Day would be used to offset the cost of the facility or expand its amenities. A fundraising campaign would begin after the election. The project’s most recent budgeted cost is $20 million.
Wahpeton’s city website also explains how to apply for, obtain and submit an absentee ballot. Information in favor of Ordinance No. 1030 and the center project is available at the Facebook page “Proposed Wahpeton Rec Center.” Information against the ordinance is available in recent letters to the editor published in Daily News and available at wahpetondailynews.com/opinion.
A virtual forum on the Wahpeton Recreation Center project and Ordinance No. 1030 was scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 on NABUR. Those who missed the live forum will still be able to view it on the Daily News and News Monitor-exclusive social media platform.
In other news, Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale is proclaiming Monday, Nov. 1 as “Extra Mile Day.” For years, the city has encouraged its citizens to maximize their personal community contributions “by giving of themselves wholeheartedly and with total effort, commitment and conviction,” whether doing so for personal ambitions or for others.
“I urge each individual in the community to take time on this day to not only ‘go the extra mile’ in his or her life, but to also acknowledge all those who are inspirational in their efforts and commitment to make their organizations, families, community, country or world a better place,” Dale stated.
Four council members were absent from Monday’s meeting. They were 1st Ward Councilwoman Abby Carlson, 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz, Councilwoman at-large Renata Fobb and Councilman at-large Kelly McNary.
The next Wahpeton City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 at City Hall.
