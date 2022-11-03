Fergus Falls man arrested after high-speed chase

After taking Wilkin County deputies on a 31-mile high-speed chase Sunday, Oct. 30, a Fergus Falls, Minnesota, man is charged with fleeing a peace officer - a felony that could see the defendant sentenced to prison time.
John Jensen, 36, has prior motor vehicle-related convictions and is currently subject to conditions of release regarding a Chippewa County, Minnesota, third-degree burglary charge.
Prior to Jensen’s arrest, deputies were dispatched to a fire call around Highway 9 and 130th Street, Wilkin County, Minnesota. While they were on the way, a deputy noticed Jensen blow through a stop sign and continue forward reaching speeds greater than 100 mph, the criminal complaint states.
After the deputy observed Jensen’s vehicle swerving across both lanes of traffic, he initiated the pursuit at 3:19 p.m. The vehicle also matched the description of a suspicious vehicle complaint in Rothsay, Minnesota.
As Jensen blew through stop sign after stop sign, the deputy continued his pursuit and eventually pulled up to the vehicle’s driver side to prevent him from going eastbound on Highway 210. According to the criminal complaint, Jensen instead went westbound on Highway 210.
A Breckenridge Police Officer was set up on Highway 210 and 220th Street, and after communication from the deputy in pursuit, the officer deployed a spike strip. Jensen hit the spike strip and was promptly thrown off the road into an adjacent ditch where he then slid into a tree, the criminal complaint states.
Lasting just 13 minutes, the deputy ended the 31-mile pursuit at 3:32 p.m. Jensen was placed under arrest as soon as he was pulled out of the car and afterwards was transported to CHI St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota, according to the criminal complaint.
The maximum sentence for fleeing a peace officer is three years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines.
Jensen is currently being held in Wilkin County Jail, Breckenridge, with bail set at $50,000 with conditions and $100,000 without conditions. According to court documents, Jensen will be prosecuted by County Attorney Joseph Glasrud and is defended by David Phillipe.
He’s due in court for an Initial Appearance - Rule 8 on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.