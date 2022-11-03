Fergus Falls man arrested after high-speed chase

After taking Wilkin County deputies on a 31-mile high-speed chase Sunday, Oct. 30, a Fergus Falls, Minnesota, man is charged with fleeing a peace officer - a felony that could see the defendant sentenced to prison time.

John Jensen, 36, has prior motor vehicle-related convictions and is currently subject to conditions of release regarding a Chippewa County, Minnesota, third-degree burglary charge.



