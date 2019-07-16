Fergus Falls, Minn., man charged with dangerous weapon, terroristic threats

Christopher George Thunder, 42, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, was charged with four felony counts and one misdemeanor in Wilkin County District Court for events occurring July 4 in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
The felony charges include second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats, harassment/aggravated violations possess a dangerous weapon and stalking. He is also charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, at about 1:55 p.m. on July 4 two Breckenridge Police Department officers were dispatched to 50 Minnesota Ave. to respond to a confrontation between two men involving a knife.
Upon their arrival, an officer observed one man standing beside a white truck in the V-Mart parking lot. Another man stood on the other side of the street in front of Thrifty White pharmacy flailing his arms in the air and yelling, the complaint states.
The man near the white truck stated that the other man had the knife. He said that the suspect, Thunder, had allegedly threatened to kill him after they had a confrontation over Thunder’s alleged behavior toward a female passerby.
Court records show that Thunder was convicted of stalking on Dec. 16, 2010 for an incident occurring on or about January 1, 2008.
