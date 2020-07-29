A Fergus Falls, Minnesota woman was sentenced on Tuesday, July 28 regarding a drug-related crime in Wilkin County District Court.
Judge Amy Doll sentenced Linda Jean Lindenfelser, 59, with a stay of adjudication for a third-degree felony charge for possessing more than 10 grams of methamphetamine. This sentencing means that a conviction will not be entered into the defendant’s criminal record provided probation is successfully completed. Upon completion of probation, charges will be dismissed and the defendant’s record will be clear of convictions. Arrest records will remain in place.
Additionally, she was convicted of a misdemeanor charge for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She was facing seven criminal counts, but five were dismissed.
Lindenfelser must complete approximately 80 hours of community work serve to be completed within a year, serve 60 days at the Wilkin County Jail, undergo probation for approximately five years and pay fees to the county.
In December 2019, Wilkin County deputies responded to a report that a vehicle traveling eastbound on Minnesota Highway 210 near 230th Avenue was weaving, traveling between 100-25 miles per hour and had nearly sideswiped a semi, according to a court document.
Prior to one deputy activating the emergency lights, the other deputy observed that allegedly the vehicle was traveling at approximately 25 miles per hour, had touched the fog line with its tires and an object was suspended from the rear view mirror. The deputies performed a traffic stop and found Lindenfelser as the driver and a passenger in the vehicle
A Minnesota State Trooper arrived at the scene to assist and observed Lindenfelser allegedly had droopy eyes, low, raspy and occasionally slurred speech, slow eye movement, and struggled to focus and make eye contact.
According to the court document, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and saw an open 40-ounce bottle of beer near the passenger's feet. The passenger allegedly admitted to the trooper of consuming alcohol. Law enforcement officers found an additional open alcoholic beverage container in the rear of the passenger cabin. Lindenfelser denied consuming alcohol but acknowledged using prescription medication, the complaint states.
The trooper found a prescription bottle with a baggie inside appearing to obtain crystals that were suspected to be methamphetamine. Upon a field test, the suspected crystals tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 11 grams, according to the court document.
Lindenfelser was arrested for possession of the illegal substance and was taken into jail where a field sobriety test was administered.
According to a criminal complaint, the specific charges that Lindenfelser was facing are as follows:
Count 1: Third-degree felony for possessing more than 10 grams of methamphetamine. Sentenced with a stay of adjudication.
Count 2: Felony, possessing marijuana upon which a tax is imposed and failed to pay the tax on substance. Dismissed.
Count 3: Fifth-degree felony for possessing methamphetamine. Dismissed.
Count 4: Gross misdemeanor for operating a vehicle while under the influence. Convicted as a misdemeanor.
Count 5: Misdemeanor for failing to have possession of insurance. Dismissed.
Count 6: Misdemeanor for keeping or allowing to be kept in a vehicle an open bottle of an alcoholic beverage. Dismissed.
Count 7: Misdemeanor charge for operating a vehicle carelessly in a manner that is likely to endanger a person or property, including the driver and passenger. Dismissed.
