FFA youth playing Secret Santa

Local FFA students are expanding their skill sets from the agricultural world to gift giving.
Twenty-five high school students, grades 9-12, are taking part in a Secret Santa program with their honorary grandparents. The 25 senior citizens are residents of The Leach Home and St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton.
“Any resident who wanted to participate was welcome,” said Breanna Bregel, who teaches vet science and wildlife. “We started in late November and the ball got rolling with a $400 grant from the national FFA.”
Youth packed the gifts, planned the giving, made cards and generally took charge.
“We were trying to think of how we could impact the most vulnerable people in our community. Some elderly people won’t be able to see their families, or might not even have any family of their own,” Bregel said.
Pam Meyer, wellness director for Benedictine Living Community of Wahpeton, wrote earlier in December about the importance of nurturing seniors during the Christmas season. Her tips include sending a handwritten note, being a virtual volunteer and simply contacting local nursing homes for opportunities.
“Add a personal touch to the note by writing it yourself, sending a message of love to your loved one,” Meyer wrote.
The FFA students participating in Secret Santa are hoping to foster correspondence with their elderly friends.
“We’d love for them to write our students back and maybe give some advice,” Bregel said. “Some of our FFAers are graduating high school this year. It’s good to hear from people.”
