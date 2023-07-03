Fiber optic coming to rural Senate District 9 and surrounding areas

Are you living in an area with limited high-speed connectivity? If so, the recent funds awarded for local broadband projects could change that.
The Office of Broadband Development recently announced that $7.45 million in grants has been awarded to Senate District 9 for completion of four infrastructure projects.Funds come from the Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant Program.
The program was created in 2014 with the mission to expand broadband service in areas which were unserved or underserved. Out of the 30 projects funded from the recent round of grants, four projects are being completed locally:
$857,013 to Gardonville Cooperative Telephone in Senate District 9 to expand broadband service to 214 households, home-based businesses and telecommuters in the Alexandria area.
$2,331,792 to Otter Tail Telecom to serve a total of 506 households, businesses, farms, and community anchor institutions in the South Battle Lake area.
$2,227,363 million to the Red River Rural Telephone Association for the North Wilkin County project meant to serve 128 locations near Breckenridge and Foxhome.
Another $2,035,500 to the Red River Rural Telephone Association for its rural Campbell project. The funds will help upgrade approximately 86 unserved locations near the rural Doran and Campbell areas of Wilkin County.
“From education to healthcare, access to a high-quality broadband connection has been increasingly important,” Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) said in recent press release.
“Broadband expansion is vital to our rural communities, and I am pleased to see strong investments made in this area. This new local funding will ensure more households, farms and businesses have better access to the internet service they need,” Rasmusson continued.
In the North Wilkin County and Campbell projects, Red River Rural Telephone Association will be providing what is known as fiber-to-the premise service that will connect households, businesses and farms to fiber optic cables meant for advanced high-speed broadband services. The goal is to improve broadband service levels to 1 Gbps download and 1 Gbps upload speed.
Other goals for the projects include:
Improve access to critical school e-learning applications
More efficient agricultural operations and enhanced crop production through modern precision ag technology
Increase career opportunities in the area
Improve access to healthcare
Improve public safety
Now that funds have been awarded, the projects can continue onward. Further comments and information will be added as upcoming projects develop.