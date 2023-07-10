Fifth Annual Borderline Chalkfest delights Twin Towns

Craig and Jamie Rogers, Richland Center, Wisconsin, did not win all the marbles at the Fifth Annual Borderline Chalkfest, but they certainly came close.
The Rogers’ portrait of Felix the Bengal tiger won 71 marbles from Chalkfest voters and the overall People’s Choice Award. Felix is a resident of Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton.
“It feels great,” Craig Rogers said. “It’s an honor. There’s so many excellent artists. I’m speechless.”
Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber Executive Director Katie Rauber gave the Rogers their award. The couple actually took inspiration from two tigers. In addition to Felix, there was Tillie, formerly of Chahinkapa Zoo. Zoo Educator Bruce Fingerson’s photo of Tillie leaping over to white Bengal tiger Zaida led to the Rogers having their tiger appear to leap from a tube of paint.
“We’re so appreciative of your talent, which is amazing and inspiring,” Rauber said to Tara Peine, winner of the amateur artist award. “We’re so blessed that you’re here.”
Peine, Wahpeton, created a lotus. Her art was inspired by an online image she saw.
“Everybody’s going through their own stuff. Lotuses grow within mud, and so do a lot of people,” Peine said.
Zachary Rieger, 10, Rogers, Minnesota, won the award for student artists. Rieger is the nephew of Shawn McCann, one of 19 professional artists who took part in Borderline Chalkfest. Rieger may be young, but he is also savvy.
“I need to hold off on chalking right now, because I’m awaiting my audience,” he was overheard saying.
The Fifth Annual Borderline Chalkfest lasted from Saturday, July 8-Sunday, July 9 in Wahpeton. Artists transformed portions of Fourth Street North and Second Avenue North into a giant art gallery.
“People have just been smiling all over the place,” Rauber said. “We’re so lucky to have this beautiful weather. We’re also lucky to have a community that can come out for events like this. Everyone’s just been stepping up to the plate to make things wonderful.”
Upcoming Twin Towns Area events include the Saturday, July 15 debut of Bill Dablow’s “Zoo Sessions.” Dablow, known for on-air hosting and general management of KBMW radio in Wahpeton, will create oil paintings. The art will feature tigers, grizzly bears, rhinoceroses and Talukan the orangutan, Daily News previously reported.
Speaking of Tal, no one can say that McCann did not keep his word. His latest 3D piece did depict one of the Twin Towns Area’s most famous artists. That artist was Tal, depicted starting a painting as some of his Chahinkapa Zoo friends look on.
“It’s great to see everybody come back and enjoy the festival,” McCann said.
There were at least five 3D pieces this year, showing how popular they’ve become with Chalkfest guests.
While the Rogers scored 71 marbles for their tiger, Peine scored 15 marbles and Rieger scored 13 marbles. Rieger’s piece was inspired by Sonic the Hedgehog.
Chalkfest art took inspiration from a variety of sources. They included Chahinkapa Zoo’s animals, pop culture and sights from nature. The new art can be appreciated now, but maybe not for long.
Rylee Slivicki, Wahpeton, created a water horse. She was inspired both by her love of Greek mythology and of the “Percy Jackson” movies. The completed horse was perfect to stand or ride “upon.”
“I love the community and I love the chalk family,” Slivicki said.
“American Gotham,” a parody of “American Gothic” featuring Adam West as Batman and Burt Ward as Robin, was created by LeAnna Wurzer, Delano, Minnesota. This was Wurzer’s third year taking part in Borderline Chalkfest, and it keeps getting better.
“It’s all so positive,” she said.
Peggy Materi, Breckenridge, Minnesota, created a “Monsters, Inc.”-inspired piece. The movie is her grandkids’ favorite, she said.
Youth had plenty of opportunities for fun at Borderline Chalkfest. They could see the art or create it themselves, including as part of the Second Avenue North mandala. Located between the Leach Public Library and the Richland County Courthouse, the mandala was another piece that took inspiration from Chahinkapa Zoo and its animals.
The Fifth Annual Borderline Chalkfest included activity from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9. One of Borderline Chalkfest’s growing traditions is its vendor fair. When not looking at or contributing to the art, visitors could learn more about local businesses and organizations. The Leach Public Library gazebo also hosted another local chess tournament.
“It’s fun,” said Christy Bernstein, Old 81 Gourmet in Wahpeton. “This is our second time as a vendor in the festival. We love when people come back.”
Just before Sunday’s conclusion of the festivities, a drone flew above Fourth Street North. It captured bird’s eye view images of the art. The drone was piloted by Shae Jelinek, Wahpeton.
“It’s a lot of fun, but it’s really windy today,” Jelinek said.
Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht is proud of another great year of the Borderline Chalkfest.
“It’s nice that it keeps growing every year,” Lambrecht said. “It’s nice that a local person like Shawn can bring this talent to our Twin Towns. It’s good for the Twin Towns. The more summertime events that we have, like Chalkfest, Zoo Sessions and the Headwaters Music Festival, the more it adds to our community.”
Lambrecht thanked the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber and its board, as well as city of Wahpeton departments and employees.
Additionally, the Fifth Annual Borderline Chalkfest was made possible with sponsorship from Nextera Energy, Nadine Julson, LLC, Interstate Engineering, Smith Motors, Casey’s, Edward Jones-Jodi Hendrickson, The Driftwood Lounge, Scott’s Electric, Travelodge by Wyndham, Econofoods, City Brew Hall, 3 Borders Sports Network, Bremer Bank, Dale Carnegie, First Community Credit Union, Tiny Tykes Inc., CHI St. Francis Health, Daily News, Corner Drug, Breckenridge Volunteer Fire Department, Red River Communications, Hornstein Family Chiropractic, Red Door Art Gallery and Museum, Fastenal Industrial & Construction Supplies, Wahpeton Fire Department, Chahinkapa Zoo, Richland County Health Department and the city of Wahpeton.