Fifth Annual Borderline Chalkfest delights Twin Towns

Jamie and Craig Rogers’ portrait of Felix the Bengal tiger won the overall People’s Choice Award at the Fifth Annual Borderline Chalkfest. The couple, from Richland Center, Wisc., are seen with Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber Executive Director Katie Rauber, left.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

Craig and Jamie Rogers, Richland Center, Wisconsin, did not win all the marbles at the Fifth Annual Borderline Chalkfest, but they certainly came close.

The Rogers’ portrait of Felix the Bengal tiger won 71 marbles from Chalkfest voters and the overall People’s Choice Award. Felix is a resident of Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton.

The Rogers actually took inspiration from two tigers. In addition to Felix, there was Tillie, a former Chahinkapa Zoo resident. Zoo Educator Bruce Fingerson’s photo of Tillie leaping over to white Bengal tiger Zaida led to the Rogers having their tiger appear to leap from a tube of paint.
Zachary Rieger, 10, Rogers, Minn., won the award for student artists. Rieger may be young, but he’s savvy. ‘I need to hold off on chalking right now, because I’m awaiting my audience,’ he was overheard saying. Chalkfest lasted from Saturday, July 8-Sunday, July 9 in Wahpeton.
Zachary Rieger is the nephew of Shawn McCann, left. A total of 19 professional artists including McCann took part in the Fifth Annual Borderline Chalkfest. Their work transformed portions of Fourth Street North and Second Avenue North into a giant art gallery.
No one can say that Shawn McCann didn’t keep his word. His latest Chalkfest piece did depict one of the Twin Towns Area’s most famous artists. That artist is Talukan the orangutan, seen starting a project as some of his Chahinkapa Zoo friends look on.
The Sonic the Hedgehog-inspired piece of Zachary Rieger’s that won over Chalkfest voters. Pieces took inspiration from a variety of sources. They included Chahinkapa Zoo’s animals, pop culture and sights from nature. The new art can be appreciated now, but maybe not for long.
Katie Rauber is seen with Tara Peine, right, winner of the amateur artist award. Peine, Wahpeton, created a lotus. ‘We’re so appreciative of your talent,’ Rauber said. ‘Everybody’s going through their own stuff. Lotuses grow within mud, and so do a lot of people,” Peine said.
Rylee Slivicki, Wahpeton, created a water horse. She was inspired both by her love of Greek mythology and of the ‘Percy Jackson’ movies. The completed horse was perfect to stand or ride ‘upon,’ as people including Slivicki did. ‘I love the community and I love the chalk family,’ she said.
‘American Gotham,’ a parody of ‘American Gothic’ featuring Adam West as Batman and Burt Ward as Robin, was created by LeAnna Wurzer, Delano, Minn. This was Wurzer’s third year taking part in Borderline Chalkfest, and it keeps getting better. ‘It’s all so positive,’ she said.
Harvey Link, Wahpeton, took this photo of Daily News reported Frank Stanko ‘sitting in the hayloft’ facing the intersection of Fourth Street North and Second Avenue North. There were at least five 3D pieces this year, showing how popular they’ve become with Chalkfest guests.
Peggy Materi, Breckenridge, Minn., created this ‘Monsters, Inc.’-inspired art. The movie is her grandkids’ favorite, she said. Youth had plenty of opportunities for fun at Borderline Chalkfest. They could see the art or create it themselves, including as part of the Second Avenue mandala.
Just before the conclusion of Sunday’s festivities, a drone flew above Fourth Street North. It captured bird’s eye view images of the art. The drone was piloted by Shae Jelinek, Wahpeton. ‘It’s a lot of fun, but it’s really windy today,’ Jelinek said.
One of Borderline Chalkfest’s growing traditions is its vendor fair. When not looking at or contributing to the art, visitors could learn more about local businesses and organizations. The Leach Public Library gazebo also hosted another local chess tournament.
The Fifth Annual Borderline Chalkfest included activity from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. between Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9.
Located on Second Avenue North between the Leach Public Library and the Richland County Courthouse, the mandala was another piece that took inspiration from Chahinkapa Zoo and its animals.
Roman Sand, 4, Breckenridge, Minn., was delighted when the wind made his hat’s bunny ears go ‘flying.’


