Fifth annual suicide awareness event returns

The fifth annual Operation Zero Bike Show and Festival, a suicide awareness and prevention event, is returning to Wahpeton.
From 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Dakota Avenue will be closed from Third Street North to Fourth Street North. The event, open to all, gives U.S. military veterans and other attendees the chance to learn about suicide prevention resources and tools.
“It’s very important to think about our veterans, the ones who signed on the dotted line to preserve our freedoms, knowing it could cost them their lives,” said Robert “Arcade” Cade, Operation Zero representative for the state of North Dakota.
Guests can also enjoy family-friendly activities. A ride-in bike show begins at 12 p.m. Saturday. Free will donations will be accepted to enter motorcycles in the show. Judging for the bike show begins at 5 p.m.
A 7 p.m. concert by The Deadbeats will follow the bike show. Leading up to the winners and the music, visitors can take part in the silent auction, submerge dunk tank participants and learn more about the importance of suicide prevention.
“We want to remind (anyone that) they are not alone, they are not forgotten,” Cade said. “We are here, we are listening and thinking of them. Please come out help us raise money to continue our efforts to put an end to veteran suicides.”
Among the motorcycles on display in 2020 was one belonging to the late SFC. Michelle Grecco, formerly of Wahpeton. Grecco, a 2004 Wahpeton High School graduate, enlisted in the U.S. Army on July 8, 2006, Daily News previously reported. She lost her life by suicide on July 18, 2020.
“We have a riderless bike and we don’t want to see that again,” Michael “Turtle” Loepp said in August 2020.
While COVID-19 modified how Operation Zero was held in 2020, it’s also underlined why it continues to be important.
“When we’re doing the social distancing, we’re sometimes forgetting about the people, the ones who need to talk,” Cade said previously. “We still need to raise awareness.”
Suicidal people, Daily News previously reported, may express feelings that life is not worth living. They may show signs of depression, agitation, anxiety or difficulty sleeping. It is common for them to be withdrawn from friends or family, possibility exhibiting feelings of excessive shame or guilt.
Depression and other brain disorders are the leading risk factors of suicide. Alcohol and drug addiction may follow.
“Suicide warning signs include constant feelings of sadness or depression, deteriorating physical appearance and dramatic mood changes,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cade reminds the public that Operation Zero will have a kid-friendly environment.
“Enjoy the festivities and see our colors fly,” he said.
