Fighting hunger with backpack program

Childhood food insecurity is a widespread problem. The USDA defines food insecurity as lacking access to consistent quality food needed to live healthily. According to a study by Feeding America, there are 16,360 children in North Dakota who are food insecure. The same study found that 320 of these children are in Richland County. This means that 1 in 10 children in the county are food insecure.
In order to provide meals to children who may not have access to them, the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry started up the Backpack Program. Since its inception nine years ago, the program has provided many meals for children over the weekends.
“We know kids can get breakfast and lunch at school during the week but some people when they go home on the weekend may not have enough food in the house. This program was started to tie them over until they get back to school on Mondays,” volunteer Becky Stasko said.
The Backpack Program is designed to provide food insecure children with enough food to last them the weekends between school days. Bags of food are sent to various elementary schools in Richland and Wilkin counties before they are discreetly distributed to the students who need them.
“It is to do with the children. They are the backbone, they are the future of our communities so we need to help them in any way that we can,” Sons of Norway volunteer Mariana Cockburn said.
For about an hour each week, volunteers like the Sons of Norway group which volunteered on March 28, gather to pack bags with food. Various nonperishable food items are laid out in bulk for volunteers to grab one at a time and place in a bag. When the bags are full, they are sorted into tubs in order to be brought to the different schools in the area.
For the program’s nine-year lifespan, it has been funded by donations and work has been done by volunteers. Due to current financial troubles brought on by the pandemic, the program has shrunk to only provide meals to children between the grades of kindergarten through fifth grade.
“There are some criticisms of it, but everytime you think, are we really doing something good here? You hear about someone’s situation and go, yeah we need to keep doing this,” Stasko said.
Having sent out thousands of meals, the Backpack Program has had affected children across Richland and Wilkin counties.
“In the future we hope we can do this more often, it is just a fun project,” Cockburn said.
Those interested in volunteering with The Backpack Program can contact Sharon Bladow at the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry by calling 701-641-1921
