Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The two-week period to file for city and school elections in Wilkin County, Minnesota, has closed. Only one person filed for mayor in each city with only two, Kent and Wolverton, seeing a non-incumbent filing.

Most city council elections will consist of incumbents and/or a few newcomers. In both Kent and Wolverton, only one person filed for the two open council seats in each city. According to the Wilkin County Auditor’s Office, open seats will be decided by write-in ballots if there are no official candidates.



Tags

Load comments