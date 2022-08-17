The two-week period to file for city and school elections in Wilkin County, Minnesota, has closed. Only one person filed for mayor in each city with only two, Kent and Wolverton, seeing a non-incumbent filing.
Most city council elections will consist of incumbents and/or a few newcomers. In both Kent and Wolverton, only one person filed for the two open council seats in each city. According to the Wilkin County Auditor’s Office, open seats will be decided by write-in ballots if there are no official candidates.
Three incumbents and one newcomer filed for Breckenridge School Board’s three open positions. Four newcomers have filed for Campbell-Tintah School Board’s three open positions. All incumbents for this district will not be seeking re-election.
All city and school positions in Wilkin County are considered at-large spots. This means as long as you live in the city or township you can run for a position, it doesn’t split the cities into districts.
Candidates will be listed below:
City elections
Breckenridge
Incumbent Mayor Russ Wilson has filed for re-election in Breckenridge. He was first elected to the position in 2016 and has run unopposed ever since.
Four candidates have filed to fill three open spots on the Breckenridge City Council. Incumbents Beth Meyer and James Jawaski have both filed for re-election but Rick Busko will be vacating his seat to run in a county commissioner race. Brooks Klinnert and Evie Fox have also filed for this position, guaranteeing at least one new face on the council.
Campbell
In Campbell, incumbent Mayor Joe Kleindl has filed for re-election. He was first elected in 2016 where he ran unopposed.
Both Campbell City Council incumbents, Jonathan McIntire and Robert “Pee Wee” Pogreba, will continue serving the city from their current positions.
Doran
Incumbent Mayor Bruce Dell will continue his service to Doran as he is running unopposed. Dell was first elected to office in 2010.
Incumbent Colleen Dell will be seeking re-election to her seat on the Doran City Council. David Weidner II and Linda Wanek will also be seeking election for the two open seats on the council, guaranteeing at least one new face at the table. Jerry Layton has not filed for re-election and will vacate his seat when his term is completed.
Foxhome
In Foxhome, incumbent Mayor Danny Oliphant who was first elected in 2008 will be running for re-election. Oliphant also served on the Foxhome City Council for 20 years prior to his appointment to the mayor’s seat.
Incumbents Roger Muller and Evonne Vaughn have filed for re-election and will continue their service on the Foxhome City Council.
Foxhome Township
First elected in 2018, incumbent Town Supervisor Kelly Etten has filed for re-election and will continue their duties to Foxhome Township. Incumbent Town Clerk Tammy Bjerkness has also filed for re-election. Both candidates will run unopposed.
Kent
Current Mayor Anthony Olson has finished his service as the mayor of Kent. Mark Kappes has filed and will run unopposed to become the city’s next mayor.
Amber Bogenreif is the sole candidate who has filed for the Kent City Council. With two seats open the second council member will be decided by write-in votes in the November election.
Nashua
Incumbent Mayor Darin Raguse has filed and will run unopposed for the position. Before he was mayor he sat on the Nashua City Council.
Newcomers Jean Davids and Mark Woods have both filed for the two open seats on the Nashua City Council. Both incumbents will not seek re-election after their term’s completion. Come January, half the council will be new to the position.
Rothsay
In Rothsay, incumbent Mayor Joe Tillman will run unopposed for the position. First elected in 2018, Tillman will continue his service to the city.
The Rothsay City Council will have three open spots in the upcoming election due to one member vacating their spot. Wilkin County Sheriff Tony Harris has moved out of Rothsay and is not eligible to serve on the council any longer, according to City Clerk/Treasurer Lisa Zimmerman.
There will be a special election for a two-year term to finish out his term. Dana Holland Jr. and Heather Weber have both filed to fill this vacated spot. The regular election will see incumbents Daryl Schleeter and Darrell Tollefson face off against newcomers Shane Balken and Nathan Ziegler for the two open four-year seats. Both elections will be seen on the November ballot, but will be separated by term length.
Wolverton
Wolverton City Council member Chad Erickson will run unopposed in his election to become Mayor. Incumbent Nancy Olthoff has not filed for re-election and will vacate her seat when Erickson is elected.
Similarly to Kent, only one candidate, Joshua Jensen, has filed for the two open positions on the Wolverton City Council. With Erickson now running for mayor and Geoffrey Zibell not seeking re-election, there will be two new council members, one of which will be decided by write-in votes.
School Board elections
Breckenridge School District
The Breckenridge School Board has three open seats in the upcoming election. The seats held by Clayton Ernst, Justin Neppl and Marc Hasbargen will be challenged by one newcomer, Lisa Overlee. Ernst took his seat on the board in 2015 while both Neppl and Hasbargen first took their seats in 2011.
Campbell-Tintah School District
The Campbell-Tintah School Board will see an enormous change when the current members vacate their spots in January. With three open seats and all three incumbents choosing not to run for re-election, half the school board will be new, almost. Ben Loll was first elected to the school board in 2016 but not re-elected after his first term. If elected, less than half of the board will be new to the position. Other candidates vying for these seats are Eric Punt, Michael Porter and Shana Klindt. If elected, Klindt will be the first woman on the school board since Amy Schreiber did not run for re-election after being elected in 2014.
The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, and will determine all of these two-and-four-year term positions. All elected candidates will then be sworn into office in January, 2023.
