The two-week period to file for city offices and school boards began Tuesday, Aug. 2. Folks interested in filing should contact their city or town offices, or school district offices.
For all positions, candidates must be over 21 years old, eligible to vote in Minnesota and a resident of the city, town or school district they plan to run in for at least 30 days prior to filing.
It costs $2 to file for candidacy in any school district and township, according to the Secretary of State website. Candidates running for city positions can expect to pay between $2-40 depending on population. In Breckenridge, it is $25 to file for election, according to Legal Administrative Secretary Liane Mauch.
City/Township positions
In Breckenridge, there are three at-large city council spots coming open. Rick Busko, Beth Meyer and James Jawaski will all have their seats open up. Currently, it is unknown if any candidates seek re-election, however, Busko has filed for election as Wilkin County Commissioner in District 4. The position of mayor will also be up for election. Russ Wilson is the current mayor of Breckenridge.
In Campbell, there are two at-large city council spots open and the mayor will be up for election. The current mayor is Joe Kleindl and the council members whose terms are ending are Jonathan McIntire and Robert Pogreba.
In Doran, two at-large city council positions and mayor will be voted on. The current mayor is Bruce Dell and the council members whose terms are ending are Colleen Dell and Jerry Layton.
In Foxhome, two at-large city council positions and mayor are up for election. The current mayor is Danny Oliphant and the council members whose terms are ending are Roger Allan Muller and Evonne Vaughn.
In Foxhome Township, there is one at-large town supervisor and one town clerk up for election. The current town clerk is Tammy Bjerkness and the town supervisor whose term is ending is Kelly Etten.
In Kent, two at-large city council positions and mayor are up for election. The current mayor is Anthony Olson and the council member whose term is ending is Carol Tschakert.
In Nashua, two at-large city council positions and mayor are up for election. The current mayor is Darin Raguse and the two council members whose terms are ending are Tim and Eric Kath.
In Rothsay, two at-large city council positions and mayor are up for election. The current mayor is Joe Tillman and the two council members whose terms are ending are Darrell Tollefson and Daryl Schleeter.
In Wolverton, two at-large city council positions and mayor are up for election. The current mayor is Nancy Olthoff and the two council members whose terms are ending are Chad Erickson and Geoffrey Zibell.
School district elections
There are only two school districts in the county holding elections this year.
The Breckenridge School Board will have three seats open to candidates. The seats are currently held by Justin Neppl, Marc Hasbargen and Clayton Ernst. In a previous school board meeting, Chairman Brett Johnson said all three plan to file for reelection.
The Campbell-Tintah School Board will also have three seats open to candidates. The seats are currently held by Paul Viger, Ross Ellingson and Tim Goettle.
