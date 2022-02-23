‘Fill a bag for our local food shelf’ campaign launching

The Richland-Wilkin Food Pantry is urging Twin Towns Area residents to “Support Your Local Food Shelf” from Monday, Feb. 28 through April 10, 2022.
During that time, the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign will take place. The campaign is made possible through the GMCC, founded as the Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches.
“Fill a bag for our local food shelf,” Food Pantry Coordinator Sharon Bladow and Board Member-Volunteer Laurie Drewlow said. “Respond to food insecurity in our community by filling a grocery bag with much-needed food and household items.”
This season’s most sought after items for food pantries include cereal, boxed dinners as well as scalloped and au gratin potatoes kits, the components for making Sloppy Joe sandwiches, vegetable oil and pancake syrup.
“We won’t get matching funds but we will get additional support from Minnesota FoodShare,” Drewlow said. “It’s based on how much we collect in terms of money and pounds of food. Local organizations are welcome to hold food drives and deliver food to us. It’s always welcome in March.”
Bladow and Drewlow are proud of the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry’s continued service in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota. In 2021, the pantry served 5,851 clients. Food insecurity is a more widespread problem than many may admit, although pantry supporters say there is no stigma in saying “I need help.”
“We had an average of 487 clients per month and an average of 44 households per week,” Bladow said. “There are approximately 30 volunteers who give their time and talents to this pantry.”
A total of 162,701 pounds of food were distributed in 2021, with an average of 13,558 per month. Bladow gathered the information, which is being shared with local residents in the hopes that it will inspire further giving.
“March and December are the only months when more food is donated then distributed. During December, we receive the greatest monetary donations,” Drewlow said.
Two of the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry’s most popular and developing programs are the Backpack Program and the mobile food pantry. The mobile unity serves Fairmount and Lidgerwood, North Dakota, and Campbell and Rothsay, Minnesota, once a month.
“More than 300 students receive weekend food through the Backpack Program. More than $4,000 is needed each month to sustain the program,” Bladow said.
Support for Minnesota FoodShare is largely possible thanks to the General Mills Foundation, GMCC stated. The March Campaign is made possible thanks to AgriBank Farm Credit Bank, CenterPoint Energy, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Land O’Lakes, Inc.
“This is a crucial time of the year for us,” Drewlow said. “We’ve gone through so much of our Christmas contributions. Going into the summer, we really need to stock those shelves.”
