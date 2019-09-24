Fill the Bus brings in 2,138 pounds of groceries

The annual Fill the Bus challenge brought in food and cash donations from community members to assist the Richland-Wilkin Food Pantry. This benefit was sponsored by the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary Club.
The club’s three-day benefit in September resulted in a total of 2,138 pounds of food and personal care items and $780 in cash donations. The club applauded Econofoods for their significant donation of over 1,000 pounds.
“Overall, the event was a success. As Lois at the food pantry told me, ‘Anything helps!’” Paige Kjesbo, the service director of the club, commented on the event.
The first day to fill the bus was held at Breckenridge Econofoods. However, the crowd was much lower than the Rotary Club had hoped for due to rain. The weather turned sunny and warm for the other two days of their benefit at the Wahpeton Econofoods and Walmart. The club tried something new by holding the benefit on a Friday at Walmart.
“It seemed as though donations were down, everyone must be shopping quickly on a Friday,” Kjesbo said. “We hope to expand our food drive in the future and we are excited for it.”
For the past eight years, the Rotary Club has sponsored this to provide-assistance with food, personal care items and cash donations to the food pantry. The food pantry is run by volunteers and provides emergency food assistance to those in need.
The Richland Wilkin Food Pantry is located at 699 Eighth Ave. W. in Wahpeton and may be reached at 701-642-1921.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.