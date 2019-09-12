Fill the Bus continues in Twin Towns Area

Rain wasn’t an issue for day two of this year’s Fill the Bus.
Hosted Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Wahpeton Econofoods, the event was put on by the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary Club. The bus ended the day holding 403 pounds in food from patrons and another 1,329 from Econo. They also brought in $470 in monetary donations.
The weight of the food donations was more than 100 pounds heavier than the first day and the Rotary Club more than doubled the money donated on Monday.
The Fill the Bus Challenge has been benefiting the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry since 2011. Sponsored by the Wahpeton Breckenridge Rotary Club, the event’s goal is to assist the food pantry in meeting needs of the community.
Non-perishable items, garden produce and personal hygiene items are accepted as well as cash donations. Over the past eight years, the double-decker bus has brought in 35,000 pounds of food and $17,000 from the community.
This year’s most needed items include tomato products (diced, sauces, etc.) macaroni and cheese, canned peas/corn, peanut butter and jelly and canned meals like chili, ravioli or SpaghettiOs.
The final day of Fill the Bus will be held from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 in the parking lot of Walmart in Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.