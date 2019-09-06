The Fill the Bus Challenge has been benefiting the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry since 2011. Sponsored by the Wahpeton Breckenridge Rotary Club, the event’s goal is to assist the food pantry in meeting needs of the community.

Non-perishable items, garden produce and personal hygiene items are accepted as well as cash donations. Over the past eight years, the double-decker bus has brought in 35,000 pounds of food and $17,000 from the community.

This year’s most needed items include tomato products (diced, sauces, etc.) macaroni and cheese, canned peas/corn, peanut butter and jelly and canned meals like chili, ravioli or SpaghettiOs.

The first stop for the bus is Breckenridge EconoFoods on Monday, Sept. 9. Wahpeton EconoFoods will be accepting donations on Wednesday, Sept. 11 and Wahpeton Walmart will host on Friday, Sept. 20. All three of the days will run from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tags

Load comments