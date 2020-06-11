With a 3-0 vote, the Wahpeton Finance, Economic Development and Personnel Committee is recommending the city council revoke a payment in lieu of taxes agreement for an assisted living project.
City Assessor Carla Broadland reviewed the original “PILOT” agreement Wahpeton entered into with Living Services Foundation, LLC, regarding a St. Catherine’s Assisted Living project. The project had a $2.4 million value and a mill of .44, minutes from a Monday, June 8 meeting state.
“A 2 percent increase was built in each year to result in what the payments would be to allow an up to $315,000 exemption,” the minutes continue. “Over the years, the mill levy was reduced and the value of the apartments that are assisted living never reached the $2.4 million.”
Because of this, for the first few years of the exemption, payments were made for less than the estimated tax bill. For the last two years, payments have been for more than what the actual tax bill would be, based on the current mill level and the valuation of the 16 units that are not exempt.
The finance committee is in favor of revoking the PILOT for St. Catherine’s Assisted Living Project for 2020 and 2021 and place the assisted living valuation on the tax roll.
Later in the meeting, the committee voted 3-0 to recommend approving a 90-day extension of Wahpeton’s local emergency declaration. Earlier this spring, the city council adopted Resolution No. 3746, extending the declaration of local emergency on March 23, 2020 related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since March, North Dakota has placed and subsequently loosened restrictions for bars, restaurants, health clubs and public buildings. Wahpeton City Attorney Steve Lies recommended extending the local emergency declaration for an additional 90 days to allow the city council flexibility in response options if there is a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.
“Regarding public buildings, the city will continue to monitor what the risk assessment is,” minutes state. “After discussions with the Richland County Health Department, it was suggested to continue as is until the state changes the risk level assessment to a new normal before allowing the public into the building.”
Despite the restrictions, it was noted that service demands are still being met at the present and Wahpeton continues to follow state guidelines.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect revenue reporting and budget preparation. Wahpeton Finance Director Darcie Huwe informed the finance committee about forecasts released by the North Dakota League of Cities.
“There are more unknown variables than usual related to the pandemic. The preliminary 20221 budget proposes capturing the projected growth in the mill levy,” minutes state.
What this means is that Wahpeton would levy the same number of mills at 95.33 and capture an estimated $81,436 in additional revenue generated by growth, additions and appreciation in taxable real property.
“Payroll does not include any adjustment for inflation as the consumer price index has decreased .8 percent from the same time last year,” minutes continue. “Preliminary payroll modeling does include step increases for eligible employees, based on available resources.”
Local revenue projections for 2020 are based on a 20 percent decrease in highway tax collections and quarterly state aid payments. Interest income was also adjusted to reflect current trends in interest paid on city deposits.
“Preliminary preparation of the 2021 budget will be prepared with a projected decline in general fund revenue of 5 percent. This will continue to be monitored,” minutes state.
To attend a city council or committee meeting via telephone, call 701-553-8600 and enter the code 19001.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, June 15 at Wahpeton City Hall and telephonically.
