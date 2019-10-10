Anything can happen during a coronation ceremony, North Dakota State College of Science’s 2019 Homecoming King learned Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Joe Khalifa, an automobile technology student from Westhope, North Dakota, received this year’s honor. Immediately after 2018 Homecoming Queen Heather Heyerman placed the crown on Khalifa’s head, it fell off. Khalifa and Heyerman laughed off the blooper and shared a hug.
Morgan Menge, a dental hygiene student from Bismarck, was Khalifa’s partner in the processional of royalty candidates. Moments after Khalifa’s crowning, Menge was named the 2019 Homecoming Queen.
“Wildcat pride means representing NDSCS to all of the community,” Menge said prior to being awarded.
Menge is president of NDSCS’ Campus Activities Board (CAB). Khalifa is vice president of the Student Senate. They received their honor during an 8 p.m. ceremony at the Bremer Bank Theatre on NDSCS’ Wahpeton campus.
“I want to be a role model and show an interest in all of my classmates,” Khalifa said prior to being awarded.
This year’s homecoming court includes:
• RJ Hutcherson, from Walcott, North Dakota. He’s studying liberal arts with a focus on pre-music, as he would like to teach music education. A homeschool graduate, Hutcherson was sponsored by Residential Life and Phi Theta Kappa.
• Chris Kowalski, from East Grand Forks, Minnesota. A plumbing student, he enjoys volunteering. Being on homecoming court, Kowalski said, is a great way to meet people. He was sponsored by CAB and the Wildcat Welcome Team.
• Chantel Ganser, from Fargo. She’s studying practical nursing and hopes to further her nursing education following graduation from NDSCS. Ganser was sponsored by Residential Life and the Wildcat Welcome Team.
• Jessica Johnson, from Barnesville, Minnesota. A dental hygiene student, Johnson was sponsored by NDSCS’ dental and diesel clubs. A guitar player for the past 11 years, Johnson said she really found her voice as a college student.
Khalifa was sponsored by NDSCS’ automotive technology and powersports technology clubs. Menge was sponsored by CAB and the NDSCS Ambassadors.
While Heyerman participated in this year’s ceremony, 2018 NDSCS Homecoming King Brent Larson was absent.
The 2019 homecoming court is scheduled to participate in an indoor tailgate ceremony from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. NDSCS will hold the event, featuring free food, giveaways and games, at the Clair T. Blikre Activity Center, Wahpeton.
Due to forecasted weather, including a potential snow event, NDSCS cancelled this year’s homecoming parade. It was scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday and would have followed a route through downtown Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Wahpeton.
As of press time Thursday, Oct. 10, the NDSCS Wildcats are scheduled to face Minnesota West Community & Technical College at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The game is expected to take place at Earl “Skip” Bute Alumni Stadium, 919 14th Ave. N. in Wahpeton.
Khalifa and Menge are among the Twin Towns Area homecoming royalty crowned in the past month.
Jacob Petermann and Emily DeVries were named Wahpeton High School’s king and queen on Monday, Sept. 9.
Zach Wulfekuhle and Tessa Smith were named Richland 44 High School’s king and queen Friday, Sept. 20 in Colfax, North Dakota.
James Finkral and Kayley Ceroll were named Breckenridge High School’s king and queen on Sunday, Sept. 29.
NDSCS’ ceremony included a Queen medley from the Wildcat Singers, introduction of the campus’ coaching staff and acknowledgment of student athletes and a salute to student life. Dr. John Richman, the college’s president, was among those speaking about how a tradition of excellence continues to be an NDSCS cornerstone.
For more photos from past and present coronation ceremonies, visit www.wahpetondailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.