‘Find the joy in the ordinary’

Susan Mauch beams with pride as she admires her daughter Amanda Hagen's work showcased in the Rural Art Exhibition. 'Path to Pasture,' pictured on the left, is an oil painting highlighting beautiful clouds and an expansive field, anchored by a barn. 'There's just something there,' Gallery Business Manager Leslie Enerson said.
Past the large red door at 418 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton, you’ll find a collection of fine art and photography showcasing beauty in the ordinary. From sunflowers to sunsets, the Red Door Art Gallery's collection of rural art is sure to highlight everything folks love about living in the Red River Valley.
After signing into the gallery's guest book, people can look through the more than 50 pieces that were submitted for this exhibition, which lasts through Oct. 1. On one wall, you’ll find the bright oranges and yellows that only exist in the fleeting moments of a sunrise or sunset. As you move along, you’ll find paintings that look more like photographs and photographs taken from an iPhone.
The other side of the gallery showcases more muted colors, but draws the eye in different ways. Instead of being in awe of the usage of color, you can meet “Mr. Feathers” by Bonnie Anderson. The piece, melding whimsy and realism, utilizes fibers and textile on canvas rather than the traditional paints one might find.
There’s even beauty in the mundane. One piece illustrates a farmer on a stark red tractor shielding her eyes from the sun. The artist, Lisa Burns, utilizes acrylic on paper with a focus on the rough dirt textures and immaculate shadow details.
Moving along this wall, you’ll end at what Gallery Business Manager Leslie Enerson said pulls people in.
“It’s just striking,” she said.
“Unyielding” by Amanda Hagen depicts a realistic black bull that sucks a viewer into its eyes. The portrait emanates strength and emotion. It is unyielding, to say the least.
Once you’ve looked at every piece in the rural gallery, you can move into Della Conroy’s exhibition, which exemplifies the fine art in the floral. Particularly striking is her painting titled “White Iris.” The work dances on the page, showcasing the textures and fold irises are known for. The splashes of purples and violets add color to the flower, but also increases its depth.
Della Conroy will be at the gallery’s next reception, held from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10. Artists from the rural show have also been invited to the reception, but it is yet to be determined which of them will be present.
Both shows will be shown until Oct. 1.
“This gallery brings everyday sights to life,” Enerson said. “It brings the ordinary into the art world and makes it known, art is everywhere. There is joy in the ordinary.”
The rural gallery is also a juried show, meaning there will be awards announced at the reception. Laura Youngbird has been chosen as the guest juror and she will choose the best in show and first and second place in the photography category and the fine art category.
There needs to be at least five pieces in a category for it to be judged, according to Enerson. So glass pieces and fiber art must be judged together.
There is also a category for the public to choose their favorite piece in the exhibition. Folks can vote once a day, everyday until the gallery is closed. The viewer’s choice piece will be announced at the end of the exhibition, contrary to the other awards being named at the reception.
“As long as they come in and sign my book, they can vote,” Enerson said.
Relish in the ordinary or mundane and take a peak at what the Red Door Art Gallery has to offer.
