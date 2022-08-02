‘Find the joy in the ordinary’
Susan Mauch beams with pride as she admires her daughter Amanda Hagen's work showcased in the Rural Art Exhibition. 'Path to Pasture,' pictured on the left, is an oil painting highlighting beautiful clouds and an expansive field, anchored by a barn. 'There's just something there,' Gallery Business Manager Leslie Enerson said. 

 Colton Rasanen-Fryar • Daily News

Past the large red door at 418 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton, you’ll find a collection of fine art and photography showcasing beauty in the ordinary. From sunflowers to sunsets, the Red Door Art Gallery's collection of rural art is sure to highlight everything folks love about living in the Red River Valley.

After signing into the gallery's guest book, people can look through the more than 50 pieces that were submitted for this exhibition, which lasts through Oct. 1. On one wall, you’ll find the bright oranges and yellows that only exist in the fleeting moments of a sunrise or sunset. As you move along, you’ll find paintings that look more like photographs and photographs taken from an iPhone.

'Mr. Feathers' by Bonnie Anderson is fabric art on canvas. 
Top: 'Pink Farmall,' by Lisa Burns, acrylic on paper. Bottom: 'Sheep and a Truck' and 'Hot Summer Day,' by Beverly Benda, watercolor. 
'Unyielding' by Amanda Hagen is a mixed media piece. 


