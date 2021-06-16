The most important reason to start a business is finding a need, Joe Burgum said Monday, June 14 in Wahpeton.
Burgum and his father, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, spoke with the attendees of the 78th North Dakota Boys State. Most of the men’s appearance was devoted to answering questions and sharing views on topics from entrepreneurship to the environment.
“Thinking about problems as opportunities is really a key way to have an entrepreneurial mindset,” Joe Burgum said.
Gov. Burgum shared how Joe was elected Boys State Governor in 2010, six years before he was first elected North Dakota Governor. The running joke, Doug Burgum said, is that he wasn’t the first governor in the family.
“It’s great we have two of them,” Doug Burgum said.
Energy production was discussed by Gov. Burgum on Monday, as well as North Dakota House Assistant Minority Leader, Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-District 25, and state Rep. Corey Mock, D-District 18, on Tuesday, June 15. The governor spoke about efforts to keep open the Coal Creek Station plant located near Underwood, North Dakota.
“We know that some people want it to close because of carbon emissions,” Burgum said. “We think that we in North Dakota can have a lignite industry that produces carbon-free energy and provides reliable base load (power) that keeps electricity cheap, which helps manufacturing jobs come to the U.S.”
Every coal plant in America can be regulated out of business with the impression that it’s helping the environment, Burgum said. He said the U.S. produces energy cleaner and more efficiently than any other country, also saying that China and India will create more coal-generating plants because that is the cheapest way to provide energy to an approximately 1 billion people worldwide.
“If we are going to keep building coal plants on this planet, we should be keeping our plants going here, learning how to decarbonize them and then sell technology overseas to those plants,” Burgum said.
The idea is that exporting technology as opposed to only regulating industry would help the planet, Burgum said. Additionally, it would prevent “killing communities, killing jobs and killing the reliability of energy that keeps our communities going.”
Boys State participants were asked Tuesday about how North Dakota can become more environmentally responsible. Nuclear power was the most commonly suggested alternative energy source, with others including solar and wind power, ethanol blend fuels, cleaner fossil fuels and natural gas.
“We are posed as a state to be one of the leaders (of) a progressive energy policy,” Mitskog said Tuesday.
Hydrogen energy is an emerging energy, one whose research funding is something Mitskog said she was proud of supporting. North Dakota has several current or projected energy sources including coal, natural gas, oil, wind energy and ethanol, she continued.
“Hydrogen is something you should keep your eyes on and learn about for our future,” Mitskog said.
Mitskog and Mock’s 67th Legislative Assembly assignments included serving on the House Appropriations Committee. He discussed other accomplishments made over the winter and spring in Bismarck, North Dakota, including the adoption of the “Delaware yield” law.
“If you are riding down the road and you come up to an intersection with a stop sign — if the intersection is clear, you just have to yield (before crossing). That was a very proactive bill,” Mock said.
Mitskog reminded participants that legislators’ contact information is available at legis.nd.gov.
“We are very responsive. We love the feedback. A lot of times, we don’t often hear from young people. I would encourage you to consider that, if there is something that affects you, to give us your opinion,” she said.
