Finding Jana

At 9:08 a.m. Nov. 1, 2014, Jana Sipe Berndt became a widow. She didn’t choose the day, the time or her new title. There was no map or set of instructions to guide her through how she should feel and act, how she should move through her grief. A 52-year-old mother of three and a soon-to-be empty-nester, Jana was thinking about retirement and traveling with her husband, not widowhood.
On Sunday morning, Oct. 26, Jana’s husband Randy Berndt suffered a widowmaker heart attack while out on a run with their dog, Max. She received a call from a friend that Randy was on Highway 210 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and needed some help. Her beloved partner of 28 years died a week later, after donating his organs.
Jana, who worked full time in addition to being a newly single mother, was forced to reckon with reality: Randy was gone, and he wasn’t coming back. The first week after he died, Jana was surrounded by love. Her fridge was overflowing with homemade meals. Her children, two of whom were already out of the house, were back in town. But as days passed, her family and friends had to return to their routines, the food in the fridge dwindled and Jana had to endure the mundane tasks of life — like grocery shopping — alone.
In her first errand after Randy’s death, Jana navigated familiar store aisles in a hat and coat, dodging the dreaded “How are you?” questions. When she was tucked back in the front seat of her car, she broke down crying.
“I looked at the world, and thought, ‘My husband just died! Hello, people, why are you moving on with your life? Don’t you know this is awful?’ You just have this reality of, my world has stopped, and yours hasn’t, and it’s just not fair,” Jana said.
Jana said her grief was more than just loneliness. She felt homesick, like her ability to crawl into a life she recognized was lost. Jana turned to verses of the Bible that helped her tread the unfamiliar, and sometimes raging, waters of grief. She paraphrased a popular verse, and it became her solace: “I can do hard things with God’s help.”
Now, nearly seven years later, Jana has learned how to move through her grief with grace and patience. It was a process of untangling herself from a life that was intricately bound to her late husband’s life. There is a difference between being a widow and being unmarried, Jana said. She needed to learn how to be unmarried.
“For years, I still found myself thinking about things in terms of ‘us’ and ‘we.’ What our life was going to be like, what are we going to do this weekend, what are our plans? What are the kids, how are they going to fit into our lives? Becoming a widow happens right away, but becoming unmarried or becoming single happened a couple years later. … It was a moment in my life where I said I have to make the choice to move forward, to become untangled.”
In addition to her strong faith, one of her most cathartic coping methods was journaling. At nights, when she would wake up to an empty space where her husband used to lie, Jana wrote down her thoughts. She graduated to typing at her computer on the weekends. Soon, there was enough material to fill a book.
So she wrote one.
Producing a book was an entrepreneurial experience, Jana said. She wrote, edited and printed the novel, even starting her own publishing company, RWR Press. In July 2018, Jana thought she had finished. Her father, Gene Sipe, had edited it. Though she felt confident she was nearly done with the process, Jana decided to have another set of eyes scour the pages.
A high school friend introduced Jana to Colorado-based editor Carol McAdoo Rehme. Rehme told Jana she was retired, but asked about the book. Jana recounted her story of sudden loss, and the chaos of being a widow. Rehme’s sister had just lost her husband weeks before, and Rehme said she felt like she had to take on the project.
Jana thought Rehme may make a few minor changes, but what Jana turned in that day would become an entirely different book by the time Rehme was finished editing it. As a lifelong banker, Jana wrote like one. The first draft of her book was stiff and factual. Rehme finally asked Jana to make her “feel” the story, not read it.
The editing process became therapy of its own. It was brutal and at times, Jana thought about giving up. One chapter about the first Christmas after Randy died was especially difficult. Rehme continued to push Jana to rewrite it. Finally, after around four tries, they had a breakthrough.
“What I discovered through that process is I wasn’t ready to talk about that yet. Thinking about that first Christmas, it was horrendous. It was horrible. And to write about it — I hadn’t dealt with that one yet, and when she has you write about it, you have to deal with it,” Jana said. “You have to let your emotions and your feelings out as you were writing about it.”
Writing the book and editing it was therapeutic. Jana said she has found herself through the process of losing Randy.
“I have learned to appreciate that the word ‘joy’ isn’t happiness. Joy doesn’t necessarily have to be a positive word. Joy is that feeling inside of you that you’re complete, or that you’re full,” Jana said.
On Sept. 30, 2019, Jana launched her novel, “Finding Norm: Rediscovering Joy Through a Season of Loss.” The title was inspired by her and Randy’s favorite sitcom, “Cheers,” where the patrons in the bar always yelled, “Norm,” as the character came through the door. Norm was predictable. He sat at the same bar stool every night.
“For me, that was Randy. Not the bar stool Randy … but for me, Randy was comfortable. He was predictable. He was my rock. He was there, always. My norm was gone, and how do I find what some people call a new norm?” Jana said.
Since launching her book, “Finding Norm” has found its way onto the shelves of the Red Door Art Gallery, Wahpeton and Breckenridge public libraries, and into the hands of support groups, fellow widows, book clubs and interested readers all over the area. Her book can be found on Amazon.com and an e-book is available on Kindle.
Jana led an author talk at the Red Door Art Gallery Thursday, Sept. 30, where she shared moments from her book and her story.
Jana said her journey was like mountain climbing. During the uphill trek, she had to stop for rest and water. Sometimes she walked backwards, sideways, even. Then, forwards.
“Every day when I woke up, I had to tell myself, ‘Today I’m going to worry about this day and what step I’m going to take and what climb I’m going to make to the top of that mountain.’ Because I think someday when I get to the top of that mountain, it’s going to be a spectacular view.”
