Foxhome Fire Department responded to a fire call in Foxhome, Minnesota, at 12:36 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. A fire was reported inside a bedroom at a home located at 204 Main St.
The cause was determined to be a small appliance that had caught fire. Children, a cat and a dog were in the house during the fire but there were no injuries reported.
The fire department responded within a few minutes of the call and firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly, Foxhome Fire Chief Robert Ehlert said. The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage to the house. The flames burned the wall and across the ceiling and broke a couple of windows, he said.
The Wilkin County Sheriff's Office was there for assistance. The Breckenridge Fire Department was called out for help but the call was quickly canceled after the fire was reported under control.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.