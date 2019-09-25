Area fire departments responded to a fire call in Hankinson, North Dakota, just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. A fire was reported inside an apartment building located above the hardware store at 307 1/2 Main Ave.
A cause has not yet been determined, said Chief Erik Steinwehr of the Hankinson Fire Department. The state fire marshal arrived at the site as of Wednesday, Sept. 25 and is expected to continue work until Thursday, Sept. 26.
No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported, Steinwehr said.
Eleven residents, consisting of five parties, were evacuated. Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht said all were placed with relatives and friends. The placement happened as soon as possible.
“We try to ensure familiarity rather than having people who are displaced be alone and in a strange place,” Lambrecht said. “The friends and relatives involved stepped up to the plate.”
The parties were a family consisting of a mother, daughter and aunt; a mother and her two children; a woman and her boyfriend; a single male; and a single male and his friend.
“The Red Cross is assisting with food, clothes and long-term recovery,” Lambrecht said.
In addition to the local fire department and emergency management, responding agencies were Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Lidgerwood Fire Department, Fairmount Fire Department, Dwight Fire Department, Great Bend Fire Department, Wahpeton Fire Department, Mooreton Fire Department, Mantador Fire Department and Hankinson Ambulance.
