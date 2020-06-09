Fire destroys Bethel Lutheran Church in Battle Lake, Minn.

Firefighters from Dalton, Ashby and Battle Lake, Minnesota, were called to the Bethel Lutheran Church 9 miles southeast of Dalton Saturday evening. It is believed a lightning strike started a fire in the church. Also responding to the fire call were the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and the Ashby Ambulance Service. The pastor of the St. Olaf Township church is Rev. Todd Hylden. Turn to page A2 for the full story.
