Fire destroys camper

This camper caught fire shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 on North Dakota Highway 13 west of Wahpeton.

A camper is considered a total loss following a Monday, Aug. 19 fire.

Law enforcement was paged at 6:53 p.m. to a portion of North Dakota Highway 13 located approximately three miles west of Wahpeton. The highway’s west-bound lane was shut down for about an hour.

“The fire was controlled within 20 minutes of the page,” said Chief Wade Griffin of the Dwight Fire Department. “No injuries were reported and the fire’s cause is unknown at this time.”

The camper is owned by David Witkowski of Gwinner, North Dakota. It was being pulled by a pickup truck at the time of the fire.

“The only vehicle affected was the camper,” Griffin said. “The owner was able to disconnect the pickup from the camper.”

In addition to firefighters from Dwight, North Dakota, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and North Dakota Highway Patrol responded.

“Law enforcement shut down the west-bound lanes to allow fire crews to extinguish the blaze,” the sheriff’s office stated.

