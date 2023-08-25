Fire Science degree program comes to NDSCS

For all who wish to answer the call in serving and protecting their communities, a new Fire Science degree program is coming to North Dakota State College of Science.
A July 26, 2023, press release announced the program with the aim to “provide local firefighters with a practical and affordable avenue to advance their careers in the fire service.”
The program is designed for NDSCS to travel to various fire stations across the region, as well as the North Dakota Firefighters Association (NDFA) training center in Bismarck.
Students are hired by firefighters, with opportunities existing for volunteer firefighters who can participate in NDFA regional academies throughout North Dakota.
Future academies are planned to take place at NDSCS campuses in Wahpeton and Fargo.
Meant to arm differing levels, the program is open to new candidates interested in joining the field and veteran firefighters looking to grow in their expertise.
Veteran firefighters who completed the courses will be awarded credits based on experiences gained from a work standpoint.
“It’s brand new, we want them to own this. We want this to be Fargo’s degree, Grand Forks' degree. Make it a more economical and easier means to get their credentials that sets them up for success for career progressions,” Program Coordinator Clint Gilbertson said.
Unlike traditional classes that appear in semesters in the class catalog, classes in the fire science program are available year round, or whenever is appropriate for fire stations.
“We are trying to make it as flexible as possible, firefighters can own the program for themselves,” Gilbertson said.
The program allows for firefighters to gain college credits with their training classes. Students can stack their classes and after two years gain an associates degree while furthering their career.
Interest has been expressed from cities such as Fargo and West Fargo, North Dakota, and Moorhead, Minnesota. Arrangements are being made to enroll students from North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota.
According to Gilbertson, cohorts across the North Dakota and Minnesota borders are being developed. The fire department in Moorhead is onboard with creating a joint academy with fire departments in Fargo and West Fargo.
Gilbertson reported that the academy cohort in Fargo is owning their degree program by waiving their 60-credit requirement for new recruits based on participation in this program. The academy in Fargo is also advising him early in the planning process on how the program should be set up to best support their firefighters.
Estimated costs are $10,835 for students without prior college credits or firefighter credentials. Options to recognize prior learning for recently trained firefighters are available. Otherwise, costs are being driven lower since NDSCS has no monetary investment. The departments use their own equipment, so NDSCS does not need to buy fire trucks or equipment.
NDSCS hopes to equip graduates with advanced knowledge and opportunities to enhance career prospects within the fire service industry.
Incoming firefighters will be in the hands of experienced leaders and instructors with extensive knowledge and expertise in the field.
Rigorous, practical training aligned with the evolving fire service industry is meant to foster a new generation of highly skilled firefighters.
For further information about the program, contact Fire Science Program Coordinator, Clinton Gilbertson, who can be reached via email at Clinton.Gilbertston@ndscs.edu, or by phone at 701-671-2329. More information can also be found online at NDSCS.edu/FireScience.