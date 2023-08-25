For all who wish to answer the call in serving and protecting their communities, a new Fire Science degree program is coming to North Dakota State College of Science.

Fire Science degree program comes to NDSCS

A July 26, 2023, press release announced the program with the aim to “provide local firefighters with a practical and affordable avenue to advance their careers in the fire service.”

The program allows for firefighters to gain college credits with their training classes. 


