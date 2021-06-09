Firefighters from Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, spent much of Wednesday, June 9 responding to fires.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters were continuing to try extinguishing and/or controlling a hay bale fire at Masonite Primeboard, rural northern Wahpeton.
The Wahpeton Fire Department was called to Masonite at approximately 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht said. The Breckenridge Fire Department was also called in for mutual aid.
“Fire crews will be fighting the fire all day,” Lambrecht stated Wednesday morning.
The burning straw pile is located in the northeast corner of the storage area, KFGO reported. Fire breaks were set up to prevent the fire from spreading. Masonite’s raw material is used to make wheat straw door cores for interior doors.
“Heavy equipment has been brought in,” Lambrecht said.
Comstock Construction and Ehlert Construction provided assistance with a track hoe and two bulldozers, Lambrecht said. No injuries have been reported.
“The pile of straw bales is about 200 yards long and 25 yards wide,” KFGO reported.
On Wednesday afternoon, Wahpeton firefighters were called to the Liberty Lights apartment complex. A fire is believed to have occurred in one of the buildings’ laundry rooms.
Wahpeton firefighters and police officers were on the scene. Once it was resolved, several firefighters returned to Masonite. A cause has not yet been determined.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
