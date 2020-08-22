Editor's Note: With Saturday afternoon updates
The Wahpeton Fire Department and Richland County Emergency Management are currently working to monitor and protect property while fighting the Masonite straw/hay fire that started Friday evening, Aug. 21. They have been working with North Dakota Dept. of Health – Air Quality Division and North Dakota Dept. of Emergency Services.
Firefighters are on scene round the clock. Eric Klindt, an aerial spray pilot with Wilbur-Ellis in Wahpeton, did fly-over water drops on the site Saturday, Aug. 22.
This fire will continue to burn for days as a controlled burn due to the circumstances and conditions of the bales on the grounds at the Masonite plant, Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht said.
There is no immediate danger to the public as it is considered a natural product of wheat straw that is burning, as in coordination with the ND Dept. of Health – Air Quality Division. It’s best to close all windows and air intake systems to your home or business if conditions deteriorate due to changing wind directions in hours or days to come, Lambrecht said.
"Please refrain from the Masonite areas as crews work to extinguishing the fire in the next few days," he added.
The North Dakota State Fire Marshal will be in Wahpeton Monday to investigate the cause of the fire.
Thanks to the Wahpeton Fire Dept., Breckenridge Fire Dept., Dwight Fire Dept., Mooreton Fire Department, Richland County Sheriff's Office and Wahpeton Police Dept. for all your coordinated efforts to public safety during this fire, Lambrecht said.
Original story:
A large plume of smoke in Wahpeton could be seen for miles around Friday night as area fire crews and law enforcement responded to a fire in the stacks of straw bales at Masonite Primeboard. The straw is the raw material used to make wheat straw door cores for interior doors.
Wahpeton Fire Department was called out around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 to the fire, which quickly grew. Breckenridge Fire Department was soon called for mutual aid, as well as Dwight and Mooreton fire departments. Area law enforcement agencies closed off roads to traffic near the plant. ASI Ambulance was also called in and staged nearby in case of any injuries.
Large ladder trucks were used to battle the blaze with water from above, and fire crews fought flames from all angles around the straw stacks, which are several stories tall.
A light breeze blew smoke up and over the city but as night fell, the breeze disappeared and the smoke paired with the humid, warm conditions, held the smoke over the community. Law enforcement asked residents to stay away from the area.
Twin Town residents woke to hazy and foggy conditions Saturday, Aug. 22. At 7 a.m. the Richland County Emergency warning system issued an alert asking residents to close their windows and doors due to the smoke from the fire.
Fire crews responded to a fire at Masonite in August of last year that occurred in a boiler room, and earlier in 2019 when a tank ruptured, which blew a portion of the roof off the building.
Daily News will follow up on this story and provide more information as it’s available.
