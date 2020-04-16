WAHPETON — Firefighters responded when the electrical motor of a washing machine at 901 Sixth St. S., Wahpeton, burnt out at approximately 5:25 p.m. Thursday, April 16. There was no actual fire, just smoke from the burnt out motor. Only one washing machine was affected. No injuries were reported. The building is part of the Prairiewood Apartments complex. In addition to the Wahpeton Fire Department, the Wahpeton Police Department responded.
