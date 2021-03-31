Firehouse Pub expanding, to offer outdoor seating

A Wahpeton business is expanding its footprint in the city’s downtown.
The Firehouse Pub now consists of three buildings in the 300 block of Dakota Avenue. Along with the original bar, there’s also the event area and starting this year, there’ll be more seating at the former Bookhaven site.
“The back half of the lot will have outdoor seating,” pub owner Kirk Peterson said. “We’re redoing the front to look like the other two buildings. That portion will still be under the cover. You can be out in the open or sit under the awning.”
Peterson said the expansion would be ready by July 1 at the latest, but he’s expecting the actual opening date will be much sooner.
“This was an idea that came up last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic. We don’t want to have just one big slab, but walking paths, with a little distance between each table and some greenery. We know it’s hard to feel like you’d be in the woods, but we want to give you the feeling that you’re not just downtown,” Peterson said.
Firehouse Pub’s project is being achieved through private and grant funding. Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries shared more information.
“This project qualified for a Mini-Match Grant, which can be used for exterior improvements, like signage and front or entrance work. People do have to apply for the grants and depending on funding availability, it’s usually good to go,” DeVries said.
For more information on Mini-Match Grants, contact Wahpeton City Hall. Look to Daily News for coverage of downtown activity throughout the Twin Towns Area.
